    SAA   GB00B01F7T14

M&C SAATCHI PLC

(SAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/20 11:35:06 am
176 GBX   +0.28%
Ad group M&C Saatchi says FCA drops probe, upgrades profit outlook
RE
01/19Form 8.3 - Octopus Investments - M&C Saatchi plc
AQ
01/19M&C Saatchi CFO To Step Down
MT
Ad group M&C Saatchi says FCA drops probe, upgrades profit outlook

01/21/2022 | 02:23am EST
The M&C Saatchi office in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi said on Friday the Financial Conduct Authority has closed an investigation into the company and that no enforcement action would be taken.

The firm, which earlier this month said it did not see much merit in a possible all-share takeover instigated by its biggest investor, software entrepreneur Vin Murria, also upgraded its profit outlook.

It said that as a result of a strong end to the year, full year 2021 headline profit before tax will be materially ahead of its previous expectations. It added that momentum has continued into the start of 2022 with major client wins, helping it to settle put option liabilities when they fall, and resume dividend payments.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 244 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 -1,30 M -1,77 M -1,77 M
Net cash 2021 33,3 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -160x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 215 M 294 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 64,0%
Managers and Directors
Moray Alexander Stewart MacLennan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mickey Kalifa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Robert Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Lisa Jane Gordon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&C SAATCHI PLC4.45%294
WPP PLC7.68%18 823
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.24%17 177
OMNICOM GROUP INC.5.05%16 361
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-3.82%14 364
CYBERAGENT, INC.-6.95%7 880