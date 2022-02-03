Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  M&C Saatchi plc
  News
  7. Summary
    SAA   GB00B01F7T14

M&C SAATCHI PLC

(SAA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/02 11:35:22 am
177 GBX   -4.58%
02:42aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - M&C Saatchi plc
AQ
02:32aAd group M&C rejects latest takeover from Murria, agree to talk
RE
02/02M&C Saatchi deal deadline likely to be extended
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Ad group M&C rejects latest takeover from Murria, agree to talk

02/03/2022 | 02:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: The M&C Saatchi office in central London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The independent directors of British advertising group M&C Saatchi have rejected another takeover approach from its biggest shareholder Vin Murria, but agreed to continue talking to see if a deal can be done.

M&C said in a statement on Thursday that the latest offer from Murria's AdvancedAdvT acquisition vehicle still undervalued the firm but they were willing to continue talks after they discussed the proposition with other shareholders.

As a result a takeover panel deadline, set for later on Thursday, has been pushed back until March 3.

Under the latest offer, Murria's acquisition vehicle offered either a share and cash mix, or all-share bid, with both options valuing the firm at 230 pence per M&C share. Advanced said that was a 44% premium to the pre-approach share price.

The latest offer would value M&C, known for its historical advertising links to the ruling Conservative Party, at around 281 million pounds ($381 million).

"The Independent Directors believe that it is in the best interests of all stakeholders in M&C Saatchi to continue to engage constructively in discussions with AdvT," M&C said.

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
