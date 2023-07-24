(Alliance News) - M&C Saatchi PLC on Monday said Chief Executive Officer Moray MacLennan intends to retire, effective September 30, prompting a search for his successor.

In the meantime, the London-based advertising agency said Non-Executive Chair Zillah Byng-Throne will act as executive chair from September 1.

M&C Saatchi said it will initiate a "comprehensive" formal executive search process to identify a long-term replacement to MacLennan.

"On behalf of the board I would like to thank Moray for his contribution to M&C Saatchi, from the founding of the company in 1995 through to his current role as chief executive officer," said Byng-Thorne.

MacLennan added: "It has been a rare privilege to work for three decades with people I respect and like, creating work that has had an extraordinary impact on the world.

"M&C Saatchi is well set for the future and now is the right time to make way for fresh energy and ideas."

Shares in M&C Saatchi were up 0.9% to 149.38 pence each in London on Monday late morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.