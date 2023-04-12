M&C Saatchi hires interim CFO Bruce Marson into permanent role

(Alliance News) - M&C Saatchi PLC on Wednesday appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Bruce Marson into the permanent role.

The London-based advertising agency appointed Marson as interim CFO in May, 2022. It said that since then it has completed a review of both "internal and external candidates."

Bruce has previously held senior finance roles across the sector including at Dentsu and Technicolor and already holds "a number of directorship positions across the company's subsidiaries."

Back in March, M&C hired Zillah Byng-Thorne as board chair. Byng-Thorne was the long-serving chief executive officer of magazine publisher Future PLC, having left in March. At the start of April, she also became chair of website reviews platform Trustpilot Group PLC.

Byng-Thorne will join the Saatchi board as an independent non-executive director on June 15. The company said she will become chair at its next annual general meeting. M&C Saatchi doesn't say when it will hold its AGM, but last year it was held on June 30.

Shares in M&C Saatchi were up 1.1% to 190.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

