  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&C Saatchi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAA   GB00B01F7T14

M&C SAATCHI PLC

(SAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:08:40 2023-04-12 am EDT
190.00 GBX   +1.06%
10:54aM&C Saatchi hires interim CFO Bruce Marson into permanent role
AN
09:49aM&C Saatchi Appoints Interim CFO to Permanent Role
MT
03/30M&C Saatchi taps departing Future CEO Byng-Thorne as chair
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M&C Saatchi hires interim CFO Bruce Marson into permanent role

04/12/2023 | 10:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - M&C Saatchi PLC on Wednesday appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Bruce Marson into the permanent role.

The London-based advertising agency appointed Marson as interim CFO in May, 2022. It said that since then it has completed a review of both "internal and external candidates."

Bruce has previously held senior finance roles across the sector including at Dentsu and Technicolor and already holds "a number of directorship positions across the company's subsidiaries."

Back in March, M&C hired Zillah Byng-Thorne as board chair. Byng-Thorne was the long-serving chief executive officer of magazine publisher Future PLC, having left in March. At the start of April, she also became chair of website reviews platform Trustpilot Group PLC.

Byng-Thorne will join the Saatchi board as an independent non-executive director on June 15. The company said she will become chair at its next annual general meeting. M&C Saatchi doesn't say when it will hold its AGM, but last year it was held on June 30.

Shares in M&C Saatchi were up 1.1% to 190.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENTSU INC. 0.43% 4695 Delayed Quote.12.79%
FUTURE PLC -0.65% 1076 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
M&C SAATCHI PLC 1.06% 190 Delayed Quote.24.50%
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC 0.11% 87.146 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
Analyst Recommendations on M&C SAATCHI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2022 3,80 M 4,72 M 4,72 M
Net cash 2022 30,4 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,6x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 230 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 653
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart M&C SAATCHI PLC
Duration : Period :
M&C Saatchi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&C SAATCHI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 188,00 GBX
Average target price 263,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moray Alexander Stewart MacLennan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Charles Marson Chief Financial Officer
Gareth Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Robert Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Lisa Jane Gordon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&C SAATCHI PLC24.50%286
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA19.66%19 347
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.14.71%18 846
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.142.20%16 097
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.11.89%14 353
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.60%14 090
