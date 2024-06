June 21, 2024 at 02:14 am EDT

(Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi said on Friday Simon Fuller has been appointed as its next chief financial officer, effective from July 1.

Fuller replaces Bruce Marson, who will revert to the position of deputy chief financial officer.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)