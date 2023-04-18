Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&C Saatchi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAA   GB00B01F7T14

M&C SAATCHI PLC

(SAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:58:26 2023-04-18 am EDT
177.53 GBX   -3.25%
09:24aM&C Saatchi sees annual profit plunge but resumes dividend payments
AN
02:05aEarnings Flash (SAA.L) M&C SAATCHI Reports FY22 Revenue GBP462.5M
MT
04/12M&C Saatchi hires interim CFO Bruce Marson into permanent role
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M&C Saatchi sees annual profit plunge but resumes dividend payments

04/18/2023 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Shares in M&C Saatchi PLC were 3.3% lower at 177.53 pence on Tuesday afternoon in London, despite the company reporting record revenue and headline profit for 2022, as its statutory pretax profit figure plunged.

The London-based advertising agency reported a pretax profit of GBP5.4 million in 2022, more than halved from the GBP21.6 million achieved in 2021.

M&C Saatchi said the figure was adversely affected by a GBP10.8 million one-off defence cost relating to two separate failed takeover bids for the company last year from AdvancedAdvT Ltd and Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC.

It also came as the firm's project costs climbed to GBP191.4 million from GBP145.2 million, and its staff costs rose to GBP198.8 million from GBP172.5 million.

Meanwhile, the company's headline pretax profit rose 17% to GBP31.8 million from GBP27.3 million. The headline results represents the underlying trading profitability of the company. Statutory revenue also jumped 17%, rising to GBP462.5 million from GBP394.6 million. M&C Saatchi said both of these figures were a record for the company.

Chief Executive Moray MacLennan said: "Another year of record results, in a year not without challenges. Through a relentless focus on developing core capabilities both within and beyond advertising, alongside careful cost management, we have delivered high-margin and high-revenue growth and are pleased to reinstate dividend payments.

"We approach 2023 with guarded optimism. Whilst macroeconomic uncertainties will require careful navigation and management, we have a clear roadmap in place and look forward to building on our solid foundations for profitable growth."

Looking forward, M&C Saatchi said it expects headline pretax profit for 2023 to be in-line with market expectations of between GBP36.5 million and GBP38.0 million. This would represent an increase at least 15% from 2022, if achieved.

The company said it will resume dividend payments in 2023. It said it intends to adopt a progressive dividend policy, targeting a payout ratio of 25% in the medium term. It recommended a final dividend of 1.5 pence per share.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCEDADVT LIMITED -0.61% 71.56 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
M&C SAATCHI PLC -3.25% 177.53 Delayed Quote.21.52%
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC -2.43% 804 Delayed Quote.-16.77%
All news about M&C SAATCHI PLC
09:24aM&C Saatchi sees annual profit plunge but resumes dividend payments
AN
02:05aEarnings Flash (SAA.L) M&C SAATCHI Reports FY22 Revenue GBP462.5M
MT
04/12M&C Saatchi hires interim CFO Bruce Marson into permanent role
AN
04/12M&C Saatchi Appoints Interim CFO to Permanent Role
MT
04/12M&C Saatchi plc Confirms Appointment of Bruce Marson as Chief Financial Officer
CI
03/30M&C Saatchi taps departing Future CEO Byng-Thorne as chair
AN
03/30UK's M&C Saatchi names media firm Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne as chair
RE
03/30M&C Saatchi plc Announces Board Changes
CI
02/08M&C Saatchi shares rise as announces five-year growth plan
AN
01/25M&C Saatchi chair to step down after turning around its fortunes
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on M&C SAATCHI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 335 M 335 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 30,3 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,2x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 224 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 653
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart M&C SAATCHI PLC
Duration : Period :
M&C Saatchi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&C SAATCHI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 183,50 GBX
Average target price 263,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moray Alexander Stewart MacLennan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Charles Marson Chief Financial Officer
Gareth Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Robert Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Lisa Jane Gordon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&C SAATCHI PLC21.52%277
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA26.73%20 499
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.17.33%19 277
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.147.25%16 450
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.14.29%14 713
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.64%13 371
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer