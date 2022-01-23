Log in
    SAA   GB00B01F7T14

M&C SAATCHI PLC

(SAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/21 11:35:26 am
175 GBX   -0.57%
01/21UK Financial Regulator Drops Accounting Probe into M&C Saatchi
MT
01/21Ad group M&C Saatchi lifts profit outlook, says FCA probe dropped
RE
01/19Form 8.3 - Octopus Investments - M&C Saatchi plc
AQ
M&C Saatchi suitor AdvancedAdvT makes fresh offer with cash alternative- Sky News

01/23/2022 | 11:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: The M&C Saatchi office in central London

(Reuters) -AdvancedAdvT has made a fresh takeover offer for advertising giant M&C Saatchi which includes a partial cash alternative for investors in the British group, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/3nMRE0f on Sunday.

AdvancedAdvT is the vehicle of software entrepreneur Vin Murria, M&C's deputy chairman and biggest investor.

AdvancedAdvT submitted a revised bid to the board of M&C Saatchi late last week, which included roughly 40 pence-a-share in cash, a shift from the initial all-share offer, Sky News said, citing City sources.

M&C could not immediately be reached for comment. AdvancedAdvT declined to comment.

The advertising group had said on Jan. 7 that it did not see much merit in a possible all-share takeover instigated by its biggest investor.

Shares in M&C fell early on Jan. 7, when AdvancedAdvT said a takeover proposal would be in shares, and tumbled again when M&C gave its response later in the day to close down more than 12%.

Murria owns 13% of AdvancedAdvT, in which private equity group Marwyn is the biggest shareholder. She also owns 12.5% of M&C directly, while AdvancedAdvT owns another 9.8%.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in BengaluruEditing by Gareth Jones and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
