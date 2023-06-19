|
M Dias Branco S A Indústria e Comercio de Alimentos : Institutional Presentation June/2023
OVERVIEW
70 YEARS OF OPERATION
R$ 10 BILLION NET REVENUE IN 2022
16 THOUSAND EMPLOYEES
# 1 IN BRAZIL IN COOKIES AND PASTA
93% HOUSEHOLD PENETRATION
+20 BRANDS
CONSUMERS FROM ALL SOCIAL CLASSES
EXPORTS TO MORE THAN 40 COUNTRIES
STRONG TRACK RECORD OF ACQUISITIONS
VERTICALIZED PRODUCTION PROCESS
R$ 2.4 BILLION CAPEX INVESTMENT BETWEEN 2015-2022
-
RATING, STABLE OUTLOOK, REAFFIRMED BY FITCH (FOR THE FIFTH YEAR)
SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA IN LINE WITH THE BUSINESS STRATEGY
LISTED IN THE NOVO MERCADO
MDIA3 +700% SINCE THE IPO (2006 TO 2022)
CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 2
BOARD OF
DIRECTORS WITH
7 MEMBERS
43% INDEPENDENT
43% WOMEN
COMMITTEES TO ADVISE
THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS
-
Audit Committee
-
People and Management Committee
-
ESG Committee
NOVO MERCADO SINCE
2006, WITH 100%
COMMON SHARES AND
TAG ALONG
SUPPORT AREAS
-
Internal Audit o External Audit o Risks
o Compliance
MANAGEMENT TEAM
COMBINING IN-HOUSE
AND MARKET
EXPERIENCE
GOVERNANCE FORUMS
TO SUPPORT
DECISION-MAKING
-
Executive o Ethics
o Health and workplace safety o Sustainability
o Image Management
CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 3
HIGHLIGHTS 2022
Adria Brand Top of Mind award in the Pasta category,
for the third
consecutive year
Evolution of the ESG rating to AA in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment
|
The 100+
|
TOP 10 among the
|
Innovative
|
consumer goods
|
Companies in
|
and food
|
the use of IT
|
companies that
|
ranking
|
relate the most with
|
|
startups in Brazil
|
Teva Women in
|
Corporate
|
Leadership®
|
Sustainability Index
|
Index,
|
(ISE) of B3, for the
|
commitment to
|
third consecutive
|
have 40% women
|
year
|
in leadership by
|
|
2030
|
CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 4
RELEVANT POSITION IN THE MARKETS IN WHICH WE OPERATE
C O O K I E S
MIX Net Revenue
51%
1st
Place in Brazil
Share Volume
P A S T A
MIX Net Revenue
21%
1st
Place in Brazil
Share Volume
WHEAT
FLOUR AND
BRAN
MIX Net Revenue
18%
4th
Place in Brazil
Share Volume
MARGARINE
AND
VEGETABLE SHORTENING
MIX Net Revenue
7%
3rd
Place in Brazil
Share Volume
OTHERS
S n a c k s , G r a n o l a ,
G l u t e n - f r e e b r e a d ,
T o a s t , H e a l t h y
p r o d u c t s , S a u c e s , S e a s o n i n g s , C a k e s a n d C a k e M i x
MIX Net Revenue
3%
Granola and
Gluten-free bread
1st Place in Brazil
Share Volume
CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 5
