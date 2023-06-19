Advanced search
    MDIA3   BRMDIAACNOR7

M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS

(MDIA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:23 2023-06-19 pm EDT
40.45 BRL   -1.19%
05:31pM Dias Branco S A Indústria E Comercio De Alimentos : Institutional Presentation June/2023
PU
06/19M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13Bunge-Viterra merger boosts Brazil's top grains exporter
RE
M Dias Branco S A Indústria e Comercio de Alimentos : Institutional Presentation June/2023

06/19/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
CORPORATE

PRESENTATION

JUNE 2023

ri@mdiasbranco.com.br

ri.mdiasbranco.com.br

youtube.com/rimdias

OVERVIEW

70 YEARS OF OPERATION

R$ 10 BILLION NET REVENUE IN 2022

16 THOUSAND EMPLOYEES

# 1 IN BRAZIL IN COOKIES AND PASTA

93% HOUSEHOLD PENETRATION

+20 BRANDS

CONSUMERS FROM ALL SOCIAL CLASSES

EXPORTS TO MORE THAN 40 COUNTRIES

STRONG TRACK RECORD OF ACQUISITIONS

VERTICALIZED PRODUCTION PROCESS

R$ 2.4 BILLION CAPEX INVESTMENT BETWEEN 2015-2022

  1. RATING, STABLE OUTLOOK, REAFFIRMED BY FITCH (FOR THE FIFTH YEAR)

SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA IN LINE WITH THE BUSINESS STRATEGY

LISTED IN THE NOVO MERCADO

MDIA3 +700% SINCE THE IPO (2006 TO 2022)

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 2

OUR GOVERNANCE

BOARD OF

DIRECTORS WITH

7 MEMBERS

43% INDEPENDENT

43% WOMEN

COMMITTEES TO ADVISE

THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

  1. Audit Committee
  1. People and Management Committee
  1. ESG Committee

NOVO MERCADO SINCE

2006, WITH 100%

COMMON SHARES AND

TAG ALONG

SUPPORT AREAS

  1. Internal Audit o External Audit o Risks
    o Compliance

MANAGEMENT TEAM

COMBINING IN-HOUSE

AND MARKET

EXPERIENCE

GOVERNANCE FORUMS

TO SUPPORT

DECISION-MAKING

  1. Executive o Ethics
    o Health and workplace safety o Sustainability
    o Image Management

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 3

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

Adria Brand Top of Mind award in the Pasta category,

for the third

consecutive year

Evolution of the ESG rating to AA in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment

The 100+

TOP 10 among the

Innovative

consumer goods

Companies in

and food

the use of IT

companies that

ranking

relate the most with

startups in Brazil

Teva Women in

Corporate

Leadership®

Sustainability Index

Index,

(ISE) of B3, for the

commitment to

third consecutive

have 40% women

year

in leadership by

2030

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 4

RELEVANT POSITION IN THE MARKETS IN WHICH WE OPERATE

C O O K I E S

MIX Net Revenue

51%

1st

Place in Brazil

Share Volume

P A S T A

MIX Net Revenue

21%

1st

Place in Brazil

Share Volume

WHEAT

FLOUR AND

BRAN

MIX Net Revenue

18%

4th

Place in Brazil

Share Volume

MARGARINE

AND

VEGETABLE SHORTENING

MIX Net Revenue

7%

3rd

Place in Brazil

Share Volume

OTHERS

S n a c k s , G r a n o l a ,

G l u t e n - f r e e b r e a d ,

T o a s t , H e a l t h y

p r o d u c t s , S a u c e s , S e a s o n i n g s , C a k e s a n d C a k e M i x

MIX Net Revenue

3%

Granola and

Gluten-free bread

1st Place in Brazil

Share Volume

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | 5

Disclaimer

M. Dias Branco SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 21:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 273 M 2 362 M 2 362 M
Net income 2023 732 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2023 986 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 13 777 M 2 886 M 2 886 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 16 160
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS
Duration : Period :
M. Dias Branco S.A. Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 40,98 BRL
Average target price 41,22 BRL
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Ivens de Sá Dias Branco Chief Executive Officer & VP-Industrial
Maria das Graças Dias Branco da Director & Vice President-Financial
Maria Consuelo Saraiva Leão Dias Branco Chairman
Fernando Bocchi Head-Research & Development Activities
Sidney Leite dos Santos Executive-Director Technical & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS14.37%2 851
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED17.12%14 830
EBRO FOODS, S.A.11.73%2 753
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.-17.01%668
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.-2.87%629
MRS. BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES LIMITED96.37%592
