M&F Bancorp : 2021 Annual Report

This annual report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and the Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Effects of COVID-19 may negatively impact significant estimates and exacerbate a vulnerability due of certain concentrations (e.g., business concentration in a market or geographical area severely affected by effects of COVID-19). Neither the Company nor the Bank undertakes an obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Chairman and President's Letter

To Our Fellow Shareholders:

2021 was the best year in the history of our organization! We really stepped up to meet the challenges of the second year of the pandemic. We are incredibly proud of how M&F Bancorp, Inc., (the "Company") and M&F Bank (the "Bank") responded to serve our customers during a very challenging year. As we close this second year of unprecedented disruption, we believe that the Company is stronger, growing and well-positioned for the future. Our associates continued to operate our branch locations with excellence. Some of our associates worked from home and continued to advance our strategy and support our thousands of customers and businesses, who have placed their trust in us. We are proud to say that our associates did this without missing a beat.

Although we experienced two consecutive years in a global pandemic, we are pleased to report that the Company experienced an 18.12% or $56.0 million increase in total asset growth in 2021 over 2020. This was the second year of consecutive significant increases in asset growth in the history of the Company. During the year, our total deposits increased 12.92% or $36.3 million due to the tremendous support from across the nation and region. This support came from businesses and individuals both large and small seeking to support our mission of providing credit and financial services to low and moderate income areas within our footprint.

We are pleased to report that we delivered net income available to common stockholders of $2.7 million in 2021 versus $1.1 million in 2020. This is the highest earnings total in the history of the Company. We are pleased to note that this is the third consecutive year that we have generated over $1.0 million in earnings. We were successful in executing our strategic plan to provide access to capital to small and medium size businesses in all the markets served in 2021. We are pleased to report that we participated in round two of the Paycheck Protection Program, which generated over $35.0 million in needed loans to 642 businesses and provided funding in 81 different markets in North Carolina. The Company's loan delinquency rate was 0.51% and has been significantly under 1.00% for the past four years.

2021 was the "year of capital" for the Company. The four largest banks in the U.S. (JP Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citi Bank) invested $17.5 million in new capital into the Company. In January of 2022, we received some great news from the U.S. Treasury that we were allocated $76.0 million in new capital through the Emergency Capital Investment Program. These investments reflect support for the Company's mission to provide needed capital and financial services to communities served all across North Carolina.

Some key highlights over the past year:

Total assets increased 18.12% or $56.0 million in 2021 over 2020

We resumed payment of quarterly dividends to our shareholders

Money Service Business non-interest income topped $2.0 million

JP Morgan Empower Share Class Fund has over $1.0 billion in assets under management, which generated fee income for the Bank

Our customers have access to over 13 thousand Wells Fargo ATMs free of charge

As noted above, we had a number of major highlights in 2021. Total loans were $231.9 million as of December 31, 2021 versus $187.5 million in 2020. Total deposits were $317.0 million as of December 31, 2021 versus $280.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Total assets as of December 31, 2021 were $365.1 million versus $309.1 million as of December 31, 2020. We finished the year with $42.9 million in capital versus $23.5 million in 2020. The Company's capital ratios are extremely strong going into this transformational year for the Company and we believe that it will allow us to fund loan and deposit growth.

In closing, 2021 was a great year for the Company in terms of earnings performance, increased capital and asset growth, and dividend performance. Finally, we are extremely proud of our Company's associates, management team, and Board of Directors for all their efforts this past year.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

James A. Stewart James H. Sills, III Chairman of the Board President and Chief Executive Officer

