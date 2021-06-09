M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI)
Holdings in Company
09-Jun-2021 / 16:42 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BFYYL325
Issuer Name
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
EFG Private Bank Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Jun-2019
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Jun-2021 (received on 9 June 2021)
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of
. attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held
(total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer
Resulting situation on the date
on which threshold was crossed 5.025565 0.000000 5.025565 6430210
or reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting
code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BFYYL325 6430210 5.025565
Sub Total 8.A 6430210 5.025565%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting
instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting
instrument date period settlement rights rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals
controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the
person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
02-Jun-2021
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: MGCI
LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 110362
EQS News ID: 1206188
End of Announcement EQS News Service
