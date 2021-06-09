Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGCI   GB00BFYYL325

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/09 11:35:08 am
98 GBX   -1.01%
11:43aHoldings in Company
DJ
06/04M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC  : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
06/03M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC  : Holdings in Company
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holdings in Company

06/09/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Holdings in Company 
09-Jun-2021 / 16:42 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BFYYL325 
Issuer Name 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
EFG Private Bank Limited 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
07-Jun-2019 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
02-Jun-2021 (received on 9 June 2021) 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                % of voting rights     % of voting rights through      Total of both Total number of 
.                               attached to shares     financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +   voting rights held 
                                (total of 8.A)         8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                  8.B)          in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  5.025565               0.000000                        5.025565      6430210 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting   % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)         rights (DTR5.1)         rights (DTR5.2.1)         rights (DTR5.1)      rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BFYYL325                                      6430210                                        5.025565 
Sub Total 8.A             6430210                                           5.025565%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/         Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the       % of voting 
instrument          date       conversion period instrument is exercised/converted                         rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial       Expiration    Exercise/conversion    Physical or cash       Number of voting    % of voting 
instrument              date          period                 settlement             rights              rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate      Name of     % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
controlling   controlled  equals or is higher than    instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
person        undertaking the notifiable threshold    than the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

02-Jun-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   110362 
EQS News ID:    1206188 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206188&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 11:42 ET (15:42 GMT)

All news about M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
11:43aHoldings in Company
DJ
06/04M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
06/03M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Holdings in Company
DJ
05/25M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Monthly Performance Factsheet
DJ
05/25M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Holdings in Company
DJ
04/30M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Discount and Premium Management
DJ
04/29M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Quarterly Review
DJ
04/28M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Annual -20-
DJ
04/28M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Annual -16-
DJ
04/28M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Annual -17-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,54 M 9,25 M 9,25 M
Net income 2020 5,78 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
Net cash 2020 7,28 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 143 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2019 23,8x
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Robert Simpson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Michael Boléat Senior Independent Director
Annette Barbara Powley Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Hutchinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC7.61%202
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.76%8 747
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND17.84%4 184
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION70.43%3 575
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.40.76%2 885
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.94%2 687