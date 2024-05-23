23 May 2024

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Issue of Equity

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) announces that, on 23 May 2024, it sold from treasury at a premium to the last published net asset value 50,000 ordinary shares of one penny each (the “Ordinary Shares”) for cash at a price of 96.16 pence per Ordinary Share. The new Ordinary Shares were credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 140,994,239 excluding 3,751,532 held in treasury.

The above figure (140,994,239) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

