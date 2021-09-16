M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : 2021 -5

The Directors of the Company are related parties. The Chairman receives an annual fee of GBP41,000, the Chairman of the Audit Committee receives an annual fee of GBP35,750 and a non-executive Director receives an annual fee of GBP30,750. Mark Hutchinson was employed by M&G as Chair of Private Assets and the Company as a non-executive Director until 31 August 2021 and agreed to waive his fees. There are certain situations where the Company undertakes purchase and sale transactions with other M&G managed funds. All such transactions are subject to the provisions of M&G's fixed income dealing procedures and prior approval by senior fixed income managers authorised by M&G to approve such trades. Trades are conducted on liquidity and pricing terms which at the relevant time are no worse than those available to the Company from dealing with independent third parties.

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting) and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, * financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and this Interim management report, together with the Chairman's statement, Investment Manager's report and * the condensed set of financial statements include a fair review of the information required by: DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the six months ended 30 June 2021 and their impact on the condensed set of a. financial statements; and a description of the principal risks for the remaining six months of the period; and DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that b. have taken place during the six months ended 30 June 2021 and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions that could do so.

The Half Year Report and unaudited condensed set of financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 16 September 2021 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

David Simpson

Chairman

16 September 2021

Condensed income statement

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Note Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Net gains/(losses) on investments 7 - 541 541 - (1,661) (1,661) - 2,714 2,714 Net gains/(losses) on derivatives 7 - 2,428 2,428 - (2,701) (2,701) - (1,368) (1,368) Net currency (losses)/gains (36) (140) (176) 44 141 185 (7) 451 444 Income 3 2,735 - 2,735 2,451 - 2,451 5,195 - 5,195 Investment management fee (451) - (451) (355) - (355) (714) - (714) Other expenses (254) - (254) (294) - (294) (464) - (464) Net return on ordinary activities before 1,994 2,829 4,823 1,846 (4,221) (2,375) 4,010 1,797 5,807 finance costs and taxation Finance costs 5 (61) - (61) - - - (24) - (24) Net return on ordinary activities before 1,933 2,829 4,762 1,846 (4,221) (2,375) 3,986 1,797 5,783 taxation Taxation on ordinary activities - - - - - - - - - Net return attributable to Ordinary 1,933 2,829 4,762 1,846 (4,221) (2,375) 3,986 1,797 5,783 Shareholders after taxation Net return per Ordinary Share (basic and 2 1.34p 1.96p 3.30p 1.40p (3.20)p (1.80)p 2.88p 1.30p 4.18p diluted)

The total column of this statement represents the Company's profit and loss account. The 'Revenue' and 'Capital' columns represent supplementary information provided under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Company has no other comprehensive income and therefore the net return on ordinary activities after taxation is also the total comprehensive income for the period.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Condensed statement of financial position

As at 30 June As at 30 June As at 31 2021 2020 December (unaudited) (unaudited) 2020 (audited) Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 7 139,439 135,227 140,091 Current assets Derivative financial assets held at fair value through profit 7 - - 225 or loss Receivables 8 1,798 1,080 1,345 Cash and cash equivalents 8 6,944 11,362 7,278 8,742 12,442 8,848 Current liabilities Derivative financial liabilities held at fair value through 7 (408) (944) - profit or loss Payables 8 (1,476) (5,992) (2,311) (1,884) (6,936) (2,311) Net current assets 6,858 5,506 6,537 Net assets 146,297 140,733 146,628 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 9 1,447 1,447 1,447 Share premium 42,217 42,208 42,217 Special distributable reserve 10 97,296 98,831 98,499 Capital reserve 9 4,313 (2,669) 3,349 Revenue reserve 1,024 916 1,116 Total shareholders' funds 146,297 140,733 146,628 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) 2 102.04p 97.23p 101.40p

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 16 September 2021 and signed on its behalf by:

David Simpson

Chairman

Company registration number: 11469317

16 September 2021

Condensed statement of changes in equity

Called up Special Six months ended 30 June 2021 Ordinary Share Share distributable Capital Revenue Total (unaudited) premium reserve reserve reserve capital Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 31 December 2020 1,447 42,217 98,499 3,349 1,116 146,628 Purchase of Ordinary Shares to be - - (1,203) - - (1,203) held in treasury Net return attributable to - - - 2,829 1,933 4,762 shareholders Dividends paid 6 - - - (1,865) (2,025) (3,890) Balance at 30 June 2021 1,447 42,217 97,296 4,313 1,024 146,297 Called up Ordinary Six months ended 30 June 2020 Share Share Special distributable Capital Revenue Total (unaudited) premium reserve reserve reserve capital Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 31 December 2019 1,300 28,229 99,000 1,968 1,735 132,232 Issue of Ordinary Shares 9 147 13,979 - - - 14,126 Net return attributable to - - - (4,221) 1,846 (2,375) shareholders

