M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : 2021 -6

Dividends paid 6 - - (169) (416) (2,665) (3,250) Balance at 30 June 2020 1,447 42,208 98,831 (2,669) 916 140,733 Called up Special Year ended 31 December 2020 Note Ordinary Share Share distributable Capital Revenue Total (audited) premium reserve reserve reserve capital GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 31 December 2019 1,300 28,229 99,000 1,968 1,735 132,232 Issue of Ordinary Shares 9 147 13,945 - - - 14,092 Purchase of Ordinary Shares to be - - (129) - - (129) held in treasury Initial public offering costs - 43 - - - 43 written off Net return attributable to - - - 1,797 3,986 5,783 shareholders Dividends paid 6 - - (372) (416) (4,605) (5,393) Balance at 31 December 2020 1,447 42,217 98,499 3,349 1,116 146,628

Condensed cash flow statement

Note Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 4,823 (2,375) 5,807 Adjustments for: Net gains/(losses) on investments 7 (541) 1,661 (2,714) Net gains/(losses) on derivatives 7 (2,428) 2,701 1,368 Decrease/(increase) in receivables 133 50 (253) (Decrease) in payables (165) (341) (96) Purchases of investments(a) 7 (19,439) (43,731) (78,730) Sales of investments(a) 7 22,437 37,644 68,430 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 4,820 (4,391) (6,188) Financing activities Finance costs 5 (61) - (24) Issue of Ordinary Shares - 14,126 14,092 Initial public offering costs written off - - 43 Purchase of Ordinary Shares to be held in treasury (1,203) - (129) Dividend paid 6 (3,890) (3,250) (5,393) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (5,154) 10,876 8,589 (Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents (334) 6,485 2,401 Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period/year 7,278 4,877 4,877 (Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents as above (334) 6,485 2,401 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period/year 8 6,944 11,362 7,278

[a] Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the company's dealing operations.

Notes to the condensed financial statements

1 Accounting policies

The condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, modified to include certain items at fair value, and in accordance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 104 (FRS 104) Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Financial Reporting Council and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in October 2019 "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts".

The annual Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 (FRS 102) and the AIC SORP.

The accounting policies applied to this condensed set of financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The functional and presentational currency of the Company is pounds sterling because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates.

All values are recorded to nearest thousands, unless otherwise stated.

2 Returns and net asset value

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Revenue return Revenue return attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000) 1,933 1,846 3,986 Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period/year 144,490,744 131,782,457 138,289,698 Revenue return per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) 1.34p 1.40p 2.88p Capital return Capital return attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000) 2,829 (4,221) 1,797 Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period/year 144,490,744 131,782,457 138,289,698 Capital return per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) 1.96p (3.20)p 1.30p Net return Net return per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) 3.30p (1.80)p 4.18p NAV per Ordinary Share Net assets attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000) 146,297 140,733 146,628 Number of shares in issue at period/year end 143,367,771 144,745,771 144,605,771 NAV per Ordinary Share 102.04p 97.23p 101.40p

3 Income

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income from investments Interest income from Debt Instruments 2,421 2,180 4,633 Distributions from investment funds 260 227 468 Management fee rebate 51 36 78 2,732 2,443 5,179 Other income Interest from cash and cash equivalents 3 8 16 2,735 2,451 5,195

4 Expenses

Non-audit fees (including VAT) payable to the auditor in respect of the agreed upon procedures on the Half Year Report as of 30 June 2021 are GBP12,600 (30 June 2020: GBP12,000). The agreed upon procedures did not constitute an audit engagement or a review of the Half Yearly Report.

5 Finance costs

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Commitment fee 37 - 15 Arrangement fees 6 - 3 Legal fees 18 - 6 61 - 24

On 19 October 2020 the Company entered into a GBP25 million revolving credit facility agreement with State Street Bank International GmbH. As at 30 June 2021 no amounts were drawn down.

6 Dividends

Six months ended Six months Year ended ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 2019 second interim interest distribution of 1.33p - 1,729 1,729 2020 first interim interest distribution of 0.72p - 936 936 2020 second interim interest distribution of 0.63p - - 912 2020 third interim interest distribution of 0.71p - - 1,028 2020 fourth interim interest distribution of 0.77p 1,114 - - 2021 first interim interest distribution of 0.63p 911 - - 2,025 2,665 4,605 Capital 2019 second interim dividend of 0.32p - 416 416 2020 first interim dividend of 0.13p - 169 169 2020 second interim dividend of 0.14p - - 203 2020 fourth interim dividend of 1.18p 1,706 - -

