M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : 2021 -7

2021 first interim dividend of 0.11p 159 - - 1,865 585 788

On 27 July 2021 the Board declared a second interim dividend of 0.76p per Ordinary Share for the year ended 31 December 2021, which was paid on 27 August 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 6 August 2021. The ex-dividend date was 5 August 2021.

In accordance with FRS 102, Section 32, 'Events After the End of the Reporting Period', the 2021 second interim dividend has not been included as a liability in this set of financial statements.

7 Investments held at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL)

As at As at As at 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Opening valuation 140,316 127,316 127,316 Analysis of transactions made during the period/year Purchases at cost 18,769 49,011 80,084 Sale proceeds (23,023) (37,682) (68,430) Gains/(losses) on investments 2,969 (4,362) 1,346 Closing valuation 139,031 134,283 140,316 Closing cost 138,251 135,973 138,257 Closing investment holding gains/(losses) 780 (1,690) 2,059 Closing valuation 139,031 134,283 140,316

The Company received GBP23,023,000 from investments sold in the six months period ended 30 June 2021 (30 June 2020: GBP37,682,000). The book cost of these investments when they were purchased was GBP21,836,000 (30 June 2020: GBP38,477,000. These investments have been revalued over time and until they were sold any unrealised gains/losses were included in the fair value of the investments.

As at As at As at 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Gains on investments Net realised gains/(losses) on disposal of investments 541 (1,661) 2,714 Net gains/(losses) on derivatives 2,428 (2,701) (1,368) Net gains/(losses) on investments 2,969 (4,362) 1,346 As at As at As at 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Closing valuation Investments at fair value through profit or loss 139,439 135,227 140,091 Derivative financial (liabilities)/assets held at fair value through profit or (408) (944) 225 loss Closing valuation 139,031 134,283 140,316

8 Receivables, Cash and Cash Equivalents and Payables

As at As at As at 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Receivables Sales for future settlement 586 38 - Accrued income 1,128 990 1,204 Prepaid expenses 33 12 41 Management fee rebate 51 40 82 Other receivables - - 18 Total receivables 1,798 1,080 1,345 Cash and cash equivalents Cash at bank 1,302 5,809 2,269 Amounts held at futures clearing houses 1,041 962 1,009 Cash on deposit 4,601 4,591 4,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,944 11,362 7,278 Payables Purchases for future settlement 684 5,280 1,354 Expenses payable and deferred income 351 343 278 Management fee payable 438 318 677 Other payables 3 51 2 Total payables 1,476 5,992 2,311

9 Called up share capital

As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 Number of Nominal Number of Nominal Number of Nominal shares value GBP'000 shares value GBP'000 shares value GBP'000 Ordinary Shares of 1p Ordinary Shares in issue at the beginning of 144,605,771 1,446 130,000,001 1,300 130,000,001 1,300 the period/year Ordinary Shares issued during the period/ year - - 14,745,770 147 14,745,770 147 Purchase of Ordinary Shares held in treasury (1,238,000) (12) - - (140,000) (1) Ordinary Shares in issue at the end of the 143,367,771 1,434 144,745,771 1,447 144,605,771 1,446 period/year Treasury Shares (Ordinary Shares of 1p) Treasury Shares at the beginning of the period 140,000 1 - - - - /year Purchase of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 1,238,000 12 - - 140,000 1 Treasury Shares at the end of the period/year 1,378,000 13 - - 140,000 1 Total Ordinary Shares in issue and in treasury 144,745,771 1,447 144,745,771 1,447 144,745,771 1,447 at the end of the period/year

The analysis of the capital reserve is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Realised Investment Total Realised Investment Total Realised Investment Total capital holding capital capital holding capital capital holding capital reserve gains reserve reserve gains reserve reserve gains reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Capital reserve at the beginning of the 1,290 2,059 3,349 (265) 2,233 1,968 (265) 2,233 1,968 period/year Gains/(losses) on realisation of 4,248 - 4,248 (439) - (439) 1,520 - 1,520 investments at fair value Realised currency gains during the (140) - (140) 141 - 141 451 - 451 period/year Movement in - (1,279) (1,279) - (3,923) (3,923) - (174) (174) unrealised losses Dividends paid (1,865) - (1,865) (416) - (416) (416) - (416) Capital reserve at the end of the 3,533 780 4,313 (979) (1,690) (2,669) 1,290 2,059 3,349 period/year

The above split in capital reserve is shown in accordance with provisions of the Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts', 2019.

10 Special distributable reserve

The share premium of GBP99,000,001 was cancelled on 12 February 2019 and transferred to the special distributable reserve, in accordance with section 610 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company may, at the discretion of the Board, pay all or part of any future dividends out of this special distributable reserve, taking into account the Company's investment objective.

11 Related party transactions

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, as Investment Manager is a related party to the Company. The management fee payable to the Investment Manager for the period is disclosed in the condensed income statement and in note 3, amounts outstanding at the period end are shown in note 8.

The Company holds an investment in M&G European Loan Fund which is managed by M&G Investment Management Limited. At the period end this was valued at GBP17,458,741 (30 June 2020: GBP13,163,135) and represented 12.16% (30 June 2020: 9.53%) of the Company's investment portfolio.

The Directors of the Company are related parties. For further details of the annual fees payable to the Directors, please refer to the Related party disclosure and transactions with the Investment Manager section.

12 Fair value hierarchy

Under FRS 102 an entity is required to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy shall have the levels stated below.

-- Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

-- Level 2: other significant observable inputs (including quoted prices for similar investments, interestrates, prepayments, credit risk, spread premium, credit ratings etc.).

-- Level 3: significant unobservable input (including the Company's own assumptions in determining the fairvalue of investments, discounted cashflow model or single broker quote).

