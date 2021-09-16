Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGCI   GB00BFYYL325

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 10:00:29 am
97.9272 GBX   +0.54%
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : 2021 -8-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : 2021 -7-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : 2021 -6-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : 2021 -8-

09/16/2021 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The financial assets measured at FVTPL are grouped into the fair value hierarchy as follows: 

                   As at 30 June 2021                 As at 30 June 2020                 As at 31 December 2020 
                   Level 1  Level 2  Level 3  Total   Level 1  Level 2  Level 3  Total   Level 1  Level 2  Level 3  Total 
                   GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Financial assets 
at FVTPL 
Debt Instruments   -        60,039   61,941   121,980 -        99,465   22,599   122,064 -        87,572   35,232   122,804 
Investment in      -        17,459   -        17,459  -        13,163   -        13,163  -        17,287   -        17,287 
funds 
Derivatives        -        151      -        151     -        -        -        -       -        -        -        - 
Financial 
liabilities at 
FVTPL 
Derivatives        (238)    (321)    -        (559)   (107)    (837)    -        (944)   (369)    594      -        225 
Net fair value     (238)    77,328   61,941   139,031 (107)    111,791  22,599   134,283 (369)    105,453  35,232   140,316

Valuation techniques for Level 3

The debt investments within the Company utilise a number of valuation methodologies such as a discounted cash flow model, which will use the relevant credit spread and underlying reference instrument to calculate a discount rate. Unobservable inputs typically include spread premiums and internal credit ratings.

Some debt instruments are valued at par and are monitored to ensure this represents fair value for these instruments. On a monthly basis these instruments are assessed to understand whether there is any evidence of market price movements, including impairment or any upcoming refinancing.

In addition, some are priced by a single broker quote, which is typically the traded broker, who provides an indicative mark.

13 Capital commitments

There were outstanding unfunded investment commitments of GBP4,821,000 (30 June 2020: GBP3,720,000) at the period/year end. 

                                                  As at        As at        As at 
                                                  30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 
                                                  GBP'000        GBP'000        GBP'000 
Bayswater RD Mercury Var. Rate 31 May 2024        2,235        -            - 
Lewisham Var. Rate 12 Feb 2023                    519          2,004        1,198 
Greensky Var. Rate 11 Dec 2023                    476          -            15 
Jamshid Ventures Var. Rate 23 Jul 2023            328          -            786 
Kaveh Ventures LLC Var. Rate 16 May 2022          323          -            - 
Harmoney Warehouse No 2 Var. Rate 31 Dec 2026     301          -            - 
Sonovate Var . Rate 12 Apr 2022                   280          560          560 
Bayswater RD Mercury Var. Rate 1 May 2024         201          -            - 
Valentine Senior Var. Rate 7 Mar 2022             133          133          133 
Gate 1 Var. Rate 4 Jun 2022 (Junior)              21           167          110 
Gate 1 Var. Rate 4 Jun 2022 (Senior)              4            165          94 
Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior Var. Rate 30 Sep 2023 -            597          598 
Gate 2 Var. Rate 4 Jun 2021                       -            94           - 
                                                  4,821        3,720        3,494

14 Half Year Report

The financial information contained in this Half Year Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021 has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

The figures and financial information for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditor on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  IR 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews 
Sequence No.:   122365 
EQS News ID:    1234030 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234030&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)

All news about M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -8-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -7-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -6-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -5-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -4-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -3-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -2-
DJ
10:44aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 Interim Results
DJ
08/24Monthly Performance Factsheet
DJ
08/05M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Quarterly Review
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,54 M 9,03 M 9,03 M
Net income 2020 5,78 M 7,98 M 7,98 M
Net cash 2020 7,28 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 139 M 193 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2019 29,5x
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,97 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Robert Simpson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Michael Boléat Senior Independent Director
Annette Barbara Powley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC5.87%193
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-0.57%2 059
INDIA GRID TRUST10.26%1 072