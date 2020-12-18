M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI)
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block Listing Interim Review
18-Dec-2020 / 10:58 GMT/BST
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 18 December 2020
Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income
Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme: N/A
Period of return: From: 18 June To: 17
2020 December
2020
Balance of unallotted securities 14,203,384 ordinary
under scheme(s) from previous return: shares of 1 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block 0 ordinary shares of 1
scheme(s) has been increased since pence each
the date of the last return (if any
increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities 0 ordinary shares of 1
issued/allotted under scheme(s) pence each
during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 14,203,384 ordinary
yet issued/allotted at end of period: shares of 1 pence each
Name of contact: Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 07874 627 585
ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: MGCI
LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 89973
EQS News ID: 1156320
