M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc    MGCI   GB00BFYYL325

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : Block Listing Interim Review

12/18/2020 | 05:59am EST
 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block Listing Interim Review 
 
18-Dec-2020 / 10:58 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
   M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
   BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Date: 18 December 2020 
 
Name of applicant:                     M&G Credit Income 
                                       Investment Trust plc 
Name of scheme:                        N/A 
Period of return:   From:              18 June To:      17 
                                       2020             December 
                                                        2020 
Balance of unallotted securities       14,203,384 ordinary 
under scheme(s) from previous return:  shares of 1 pence each 
Plus: The amount by which the block    0 ordinary shares of 1 
scheme(s) has been increased since     pence each 
the date of the last return (if any 
increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities             0 ordinary shares of 1 
issued/allotted under scheme(s)        pence each 
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not    14,203,384 ordinary 
yet issued/allotted at end of period:  shares of 1 pence each 
 
Name of contact:             Link Company Matters Limited 
 
                             Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 07874 627 585 
 
ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  BLR 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be 
                disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   89973 
EQS News ID:    1156320 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 05:58 ET (10:58 GMT)

