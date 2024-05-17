M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the “Company”)

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 30th April 2024, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 96.89 pence*.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

* the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 2.15p declared on 24th April 2024 and due to be paid on 24th May 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 3rd May 2024. The ex-dividend date was 2nd May 2024.