M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/28 08:23:35 am
88.26 GBX   -0.27%
08:53aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Quarterly Review
DJ
02:01aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Dividend Declaration
DJ
01/04M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : Quarterly Review

01/28/2021 | 08:53am EST
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Quarterly Review 
28-Jan-2021 / 13:51 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
Quarterly Review 
 
The Company announces that its quarterly review as at 31 December 2020, is now available on the Company's website at: 
 
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_quarterly-review_gb_eng.pdf 
 
 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary 
 
28 January 2021 
 
 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
 
 
 
The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks 
on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor 
forms part of the above announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92517 
EQS News ID:    1164086 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 08:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

