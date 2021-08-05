Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGCI   GB00BFYYL325

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/05 04:54:33 am
98 GBX   +1.41%
07:35aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Quarterly Review
DJ
08/02M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
07/28M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Directorate Change
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : Quarterly Review

08/05/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Quarterly Review 05-Aug-2021 / 12:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

Quarterly Review

The Company announces that its quarterly review as at 30 June 2021, is now available on the Company's website at:

https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

5 August 2021

- ENDS -

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 119303 EQS News ID: 1224369 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 07:34 ET (11:34 GMT)

All news about M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
07:35aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Quarterly Review
DJ
08/02M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Total Voting Rights
DJ
07/28M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Directorate Change
DJ
07/27M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Dividend Declaration
DJ
07/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
07/09M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
07/01M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Total Voting Rights
DJ
06/28M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Holdings in Company
DJ
06/25M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
06/21M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Monthly Performance Factsheet
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,54 M 9,11 M 9,11 M
Net income 2020 5,78 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
Net cash 2020 7,28 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 139 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2019 29,5x
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,97 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Robert Simpson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Michael Boléat Senior Independent Director
Annette Barbara Powley Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Hutchinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC5.87%194
INDIA GRID TRUST14.96%1 107