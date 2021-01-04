Log in
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc    MGCI   GB00BFYYL325

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : Total Voting Rights

01/04/2021 | 11:39am EST
 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 
 
04-Jan-2021 / 16:38 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
4 January 2021 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
            M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
            Total Voting Rights 
 
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and 
       Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: 
 
     As at 31 December 2020, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 
        144,605,771 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share, 
                        excluding 140,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. 
 
As at 31 December 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 
  144,605,771 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator 
 for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to 
 notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under 
      the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency 
                        Rules. 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
                                       07874 627 585 
         Link Company Matters Limited, 
 
                     Company Secretary 
 
ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   90773 
EQS News ID:    1158328 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 11:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

