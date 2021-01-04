M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI)
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights
04-Jan-2021 / 16:38 GMT/BST
4 January 2021
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and
Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at 31 December 2020, the Company's issued share capital consisted of
144,605,771 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share,
excluding 140,000 ordinary shares held in treasury.
As at 31 December 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company was
144,605,771 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator
for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to
notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under
the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency
Rules.
All enquiries:
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
07874 627 585
Link Company Matters Limited,
Company Secretary
ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831
