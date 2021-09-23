Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGCI   GB00BFYYL325

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : Transaction in Own Shares

09/23/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2021 / 17:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that on 23 September 2021 the Company purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 98.00p per share.

Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 143,094,771 Ordinary Shares, excluding 1,651,000 shares held in treasury.

The above figure (143,094,771) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                                        07874 627 585 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  POS 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   122904 
EQS News ID:    1235708 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235708&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

All news about M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
12:20pM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
09/22M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Monthly Performance Factsheet
DJ
09/17M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
09/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -8-
DJ
09/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -7-
DJ
09/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -6-
DJ
09/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -5-
DJ
09/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -4-
DJ
09/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 -3-
DJ
09/16M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P : 2021 Interim Results
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,54 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
Net income 2020 5,78 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
Net cash 2020 7,28 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 139 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2019 29,5x
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,97 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Robert Simpson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Michael Boléat Senior Independent Director
Annette Barbara Powley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC5.87%191
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-0.57%2 032
INDIA GRID TRUST9.40%1 059