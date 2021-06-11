Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
  News
  Summary
    MGCI   GB00BFYYL325

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MGCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 11:35:05 am
99 GBX   +1.64%
12:13pM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC  : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
06/09Annual General Meeting Results
DJ
06/09Holdings in Company
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : Transaction in Own Shares

06/11/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jun-2021 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 
The Company announces that on 11 June 2021 the Company purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 97.0p 
per share. 
 
Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 143,925,771 Ordinary Shares, 
excluding 820,000 shares held in treasury. 
 
The above figure (143,925,771) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the 
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                                        07874 627 585 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  POS 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   110898 
EQS News ID:    1207251 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

