M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc : Transaction in Own Shares

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Company announces that on 11 June 2021 the Company purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 97.0p
per share.
Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 143,925,771 Ordinary Shares,
excluding 820,000 shares held in treasury.
The above figure (143,925,771) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
All enquiries:
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc
07874 627 585
Link Company Matters Limited,
Company Secretary
