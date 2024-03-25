M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI)
Monthly Performance Factsheet

25-March-2024 / 13:59 GMT/BST

 

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

 

(the “Company”)

 

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

 

Monthly Performance Factsheet

 

The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 29 February 2024, is now available on the Company’s website at:

 

https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf

 

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

 

25 March 2024

 

 

 

- ENDS -

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MGCI
LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24
