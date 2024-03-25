Monthly Performance Factsheet

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's investment objective is to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments (Debt Instruments), of which at least 70% will be investment grade. Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in private Debt Instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange. The Company invests primarily in Sterling denominated Debt Instruments. Where the Company invests in assets not denominated in Sterling, it is generally the case that these assets are hedged back to Sterling. Its portfolio of investments includes asset-backed securities, bonds, loans, and private placements, among others. Its investment manager is M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts