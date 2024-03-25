M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI)
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24
Monthly Performance Factsheet
The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 29 February 2024, is now available on the Company’s website at:
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf
Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
25 March 2024
