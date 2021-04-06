Log in
M&G PLC

(MNG)
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 04/01
2.094 GBP   +0.96%
M&G : Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/06/2021 | 05:06am EDT
Released : 06 April 2021 10:00

RNS Number : 4862U
M&G PLC
06 April 2021

M&G plc NEWS RELEASE
6 April 2021

M&G plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Release of shares under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan, the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan and the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'Prudential Plans')

M&G plc (the 'Company') announces that on 31 March 2021, shares were released to the below PDMRs in accordance with the replacement awards granted under the Prudential Plans on 27 November 2019. Shares were sold to cover the PDMRs' tax liabilities and sales costs and the PDMRs retained the balance of the shares.

Awards under the M&G Deferred Incentive Plan 2019 (the 'Deferred Incentive Plan')

On 1 April 2021, the Company made deferred bonus short-term incentives ('STI') to PDMRs under the Deferred Incentive Plan. An award representing a proportion of the PDMRs' annual STI has been deferred into a conditional award over shares which is due to vest in April 2024. The awards have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding the award date, of £2.072.

Awards under the M&G Performance Share Plan 2019 (the 'Performance Share Plan')

On 1 April 2021, the Company granted nil-cost options to the following PDMRs under the Performance Share Plan. The options granted in 2021 are subject to the achievement of performance conditions over a three-year period (with the exception of Mr. Adams and Mr. Grewal, for whom performance conditions do not apply), plus a subsequent holding period of two years, have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding the award date, of £2.072.

Mr. Grewal was also granted recruitment awards as nil-cost options under the Performance Share Plan to compensate him for incentive awards with his former employer that have lapsed as a result of him taking up employment with the Company. Performance conditions do not apply to the awards. The vesting dates for Mr. Grewal's recruitment awards are set out in more detail below and have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding his hire date, of £2.001.

Summary table

The below table summarises the above transactions for each PDMR:

Name

Number of shares released under the Prudential Plans

Number of shares sold to cover tax liabilities and sales costs

Number of shares awarded under the M&G Deferred Incentive Plan 2019

Number of nil-cost options granted under the M&G Performance Share Plan 2019

Julian Adams

427,214

201,396

80,819

242,459

Clare Bousfield

222,963

105,109

180,027

606,153

Jonathan Daniels

797,558

375,982

185,949

404,098

John Foley

800,871

377,543

351,182

1,182,432

Peter Grewal

-

-

72,393

473,703

Matt Howells

-

-

-

224,420

David Macmillan

182,123

87,683

80,296

348,994

Graham Mason

151,643

71,487

71,844

312,258

Irene McDermott Brown

148,666

70,085

70,999

308,584

Alan Porter

425,229

200,460

88,749

385,730

Catherine Ross

-

-

25,337

-

Roddy Thomson

183,462

86,487

77,392

330,626

The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Contact

Alan Porter, General Counsel and Company Secretary - 020 8162 4064

Helen Archbold, Head of Secretariat - 020 8162 0057

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Julian Adams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Public Policy and Regulation

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

170,146

b.

Nil

257,068


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

427,214

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

80,210

b.

£2.0761

121,186


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

201,396

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

242,459

b.

£2.072

80,819


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

323,278

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Clare Bousfield

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

38,005

b.

Nil

184,958


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

222,963

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

17,917

b.

£2.0761

87,192


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

105,109

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

606,153

b.

£2.072

180,027


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

786,180

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jonathan Daniels

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Investment Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

416,055

b.

Nil

381,503


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

797,558

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

196,135

b.

£2.0761

179,847


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

375,982

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

404,098

b.

£2.072

185,949


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

590,047

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Foley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

245,071

b.

Nil

555,800


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

800,871

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

115,530

b.

£2.0761

262,013


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

377,543

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

1,182,432

b.

£2.072

351,182


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

1,533,614

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Grewal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Risk & Resilience Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Awards granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2022

b. Awards granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2023

c. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2024

d. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2025

e. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024

f. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.001

80,087

b.

£2.001

90,770

c.

£2.001

72,037

d.

£2.001

35,346

e.

£2.072

195,463

f.

£2.072

72,393


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

546,096

£2.036


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Matt Howells

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief of Staff

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

£2.072

224,420


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

224,420

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

David Macmillan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Customer & Distribution Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

34,553

b.

Nil

147,570


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

182,123

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

16,636

b.

£2.0761

71,047


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

87,683

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

348,994

b.

£2.072

80,296


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

429,290

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Mason

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief International Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

Nil

151,643


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

151,643

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

£2.0761

71,487


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

71,487

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

312,258

b.

£2.072

71,844


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

384,102

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Irene McDermott Brown

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

30,865

b.

Nil

117,801


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

148,666

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

14,551

b.

£2.0761

55,534


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

70,085

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

308,584

b.

£2.072

70,999


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

379,583

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Porter

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

130,052

b.

Nil

295,177


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

425,229

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

61,309

b.

£2.0761

139,151


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

200,460

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

385,730

b.

£2.072

88,749


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

474,479

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Catherine Ross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Co Head Private Credit and Culture Lead

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

£2.072

25,337


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

25,337

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Roddy Thomson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

M&G plc

b)

LEI

254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

Nil

35,892

b.

Nil

147,570


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

183,462

Nil


Date of the transaction

2021-03-31


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.0761

16,920

b.

£2.0761

69,567


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

86,487

£2.0761


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each


GB00BKFB1C65

b)

Nature of the transaction

a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions

b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price (s)

Volume (s)

a.

£2.072

330,626

b.

£2.072

77,392


Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

408,018

£2.072


Date of the transaction

2021-04-01


Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

LEI: 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84

Classification: 2.2 Information disclosed under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
END
DSHSSFSAMEFSELL

Disclaimer

M&G plc published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
