M&G : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Release of shares under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan, the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan and the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'Prudential Plans')
M&G plc (the 'Company') announces that on 31 March 2021, shares were released to the below PDMRs in accordance with the replacement awards granted under the Prudential Plans on 27 November 2019. Shares were sold to cover the PDMRs' tax liabilities and sales costs and the PDMRs retained the balance of the shares.
Awards under the M&G Deferred Incentive Plan 2019 (the 'Deferred Incentive Plan')
On 1 April 2021, the Company made deferred bonus short-term incentives ('STI') to PDMRs under the Deferred Incentive Plan. An award representing a proportion of the PDMRs' annual STI has been deferred into a conditional award over shares which is due to vest in April 2024. The awards have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding the award date, of £2.072.
Awards under the M&G Performance Share Plan 2019 (the 'Performance Share Plan')
On 1 April 2021, the Company granted nil-cost options to the following PDMRs under the Performance Share Plan. The options granted in 2021 are subject to the achievement of performance conditions over a three-year period (with the exception of Mr. Adams and Mr. Grewal, for whom performance conditions do not apply), plus a subsequent holding period of two years, have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding the award date, of £2.072.
Mr. Grewal was also granted recruitment awards as nil-cost options under the Performance Share Plan to compensate him for incentive awards with his former employer that have lapsed as a result of him taking up employment with the Company. Performance conditions do not apply to the awards. The vesting dates for Mr. Grewal's recruitment awards are set out in more detail below and have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding his hire date, of £2.001.
Summary table
The below table summarises the above transactions for each PDMR:
Name
Number of shares released under the Prudential Plans
Number of shares sold to cover tax liabilities and sales costs
Number of shares awarded under the M&G Deferred Incentive Plan 2019
Number of nil-cost options granted under the M&G Performance Share Plan 2019
Julian Adams
427,214
201,396
80,819
242,459
Clare Bousfield
222,963
105,109
180,027
606,153
Jonathan Daniels
797,558
375,982
185,949
404,098
John Foley
800,871
377,543
351,182
1,182,432
Peter Grewal
-
-
72,393
473,703
Matt Howells
-
-
-
224,420
David Macmillan
182,123
87,683
80,296
348,994
Graham Mason
151,643
71,487
71,844
312,258
Irene McDermott Brown
148,666
70,085
70,999
308,584
Alan Porter
425,229
200,460
88,749
385,730
Catherine Ross
-
-
25,337
-
Roddy Thomson
183,462
86,487
77,392
330,626
The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Contact
Alan Porter, General Counsel and Company Secretary - 020 8162 4064
Helen Archbold, Head of Secretariat - 020 8162 0057
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Julian Adams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Public Policy and Regulation
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
170,146
b.
Nil
257,068
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
427,214
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
80,210
b.
£2.0761
121,186
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
201,396
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
242,459
b.
£2.072
80,819
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
323,278
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Clare Bousfield
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
38,005
b.
Nil
184,958
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
222,963
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
17,917
b.
£2.0761
87,192
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
105,109
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
606,153
b.
£2.072
180,027
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
786,180
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jonathan Daniels
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Investment Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
416,055
b.
Nil
381,503
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
797,558
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
196,135
b.
£2.0761
179,847
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
375,982
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
404,098
b.
£2.072
185,949
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
590,047
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Foley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
245,071
b.
Nil
555,800
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
800,871
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
115,530
b.
£2.0761
262,013
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
377,543
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
1,182,432
b.
£2.072
351,182
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
1,533,614
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Grewal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Risk & Resilience Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Awards granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2022
b. Awards granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2023
c. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2024
d. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2025
e. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024
f. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.001
80,087
b.
£2.001
90,770
c.
£2.001
72,037
d.
£2.001
35,346
e.
£2.072
195,463
f.
£2.072
72,393
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
546,096
£2.036
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Matt Howells
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief of Staff
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (s)
Volume (s)
£2.072
224,420
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
224,420
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
David Macmillan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Customer & Distribution Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
34,553
b.
Nil
147,570
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
182,123
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
16,636
b.
£2.0761
71,047
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
87,683
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
348,994
b.
£2.072
80,296
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
429,290
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Mason
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief International Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (s)
Volume (s)
Nil
151,643
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
151,643
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (s)
Volume (s)
£2.0761
71,487
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
71,487
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
312,258
b.
£2.072
71,844
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
384,102
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Irene McDermott Brown
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
30,865
b.
Nil
117,801
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
148,666
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
14,551
b.
£2.0761
55,534
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
70,085
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
308,584
b.
£2.072
70,999
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
379,583
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alan Porter
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Counsel and Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
130,052
b.
Nil
295,177
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
425,229
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
61,309
b.
£2.0761
139,151
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
200,460
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
385,730
b.
£2.072
88,749
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
474,479
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Ross
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Co Head Private Credit and Culture Lead
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (s)
Volume (s)
£2.072
25,337
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
25,337
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Roddy Thomson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
M&G plc
b)
LEI
254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
Nil
35,892
b.
Nil
147,570
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
183,462
Nil
Date of the transaction
2021-03-31
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan
b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.0761
16,920
b.
£2.0761
69,567
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
86,487
£2.0761
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB00BKFB1C65
b)
Nature of the transaction
a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions
b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Item
Price (s)
Volume (s)
a.
£2.072
330,626
b.
£2.072
77,392
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
408,018
£2.072
Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
LEI:254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84
Classification: 2.2 Information disclosed under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
