MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > M&G plc MNG GB00BKFB1C65 M&G PLC (MNG) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 04/01 2.094 GBP +0.96% 05:06a M&G : Director/PDMR Shareholding PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news M&G : Director/PDMR Shareholding 04/06/2021 | 05:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Released : 06 April 2021 10:00 RNS Number : 4862U M&G PLC 06 April 2021 M&G plc NEWS RELEASE

6 April 2021 M&G plc Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Release of shares under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan, the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan and the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'Prudential Plans') M&G plc (the 'Company') announces that on 31 March 2021, shares were released to the below PDMRs in accordance with the replacement awards granted under the Prudential Plans on 27 November 2019. Shares were sold to cover the PDMRs' tax liabilities and sales costs and the PDMRs retained the balance of the shares. Awards under the M&G Deferred Incentive Plan 2019 (the 'Deferred Incentive Plan') On 1 April 2021, the Company made deferred bonus short-term incentives ('STI') to PDMRs under the Deferred Incentive Plan. An award representing a proportion of the PDMRs' annual STI has been deferred into a conditional award over shares which is due to vest in April 2024. The awards have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding the award date, of £2.072. Awards under the M&G Performance Share Plan 2019 (the 'Performance Share Plan') On 1 April 2021, the Company granted nil-cost options to the following PDMRs under the Performance Share Plan. The options granted in 2021 are subject to the achievement of performance conditions over a three-year period (with the exception of Mr. Adams and Mr. Grewal, for whom performance conditions do not apply), plus a subsequent holding period of two years, have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding the award date, of £2.072. Mr. Grewal was also granted recruitment awards as nil-cost options under the Performance Share Plan to compensate him for incentive awards with his former employer that have lapsed as a result of him taking up employment with the Company. Performance conditions do not apply to the awards. The vesting dates for Mr. Grewal's recruitment awards are set out in more detail below and have been made using the average market share price for the three days preceding his hire date, of £2.001. Summary table The below table summarises the above transactions for each PDMR: Name Number of shares released under the Prudential Plans Number of shares sold to cover tax liabilities and sales costs Number of shares awarded under the M&G Deferred Incentive Plan 2019 Number of nil-cost options granted under the M&G Performance Share Plan 2019 Julian Adams 427,214 201,396 80,819 242,459 Clare Bousfield 222,963 105,109 180,027 606,153 Jonathan Daniels 797,558 375,982 185,949 404,098 John Foley 800,871 377,543 351,182 1,182,432 Peter Grewal - - 72,393 473,703 Matt Howells - - - 224,420 David Macmillan 182,123 87,683 80,296 348,994 Graham Mason 151,643 71,487 71,844 312,258 Irene McDermott Brown 148,666 70,085 70,999 308,584 Alan Porter 425,229 200,460 88,749 385,730 Catherine Ross - - 25,337 - Roddy Thomson 183,462 86,487 77,392 330,626 The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. Contact Alan Porter, General Counsel and Company Secretary - 020 8162 4064 Helen Archbold, Head of Secretariat - 020 8162 0057



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Julian Adams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Public Policy and Regulation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 170,146 b. Nil 257,068

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 427,214 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 80,210 b. £2.0761 121,186

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 201,396 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 242,459 b. £2.072 80,819

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 323,278 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Clare Bousfield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 38,005 b. Nil 184,958

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 222,963 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 17,917 b. £2.0761 87,192

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 105,109 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 606,153 b. £2.072 180,027

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 786,180 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Daniels 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 416,055 b. Nil 381,503

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 797,558 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 196,135 b. £2.0761 179,847

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 375,982 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 404,098 b. £2.072 185,949

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 590,047 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Foley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 245,071 b. Nil 555,800

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 800,871 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 115,530 b. £2.0761 262,013

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 377,543 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 1,182,432 b. £2.072 351,182

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 1,533,614 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peter Grewal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Risk & Resilience Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Awards granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2022 b. Awards granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2023 c. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2024 d. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in March 2025 e. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 f. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.001 80,087 b. £2.001 90,770 c. £2.001 72,037 d. £2.001 35,346 e. £2.072 195,463 f. £2.072 72,393

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 546,096 £2.036

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matt Howells 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief of Staff b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume (s) £2.072 224,420

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 224,420 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Macmillan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer & Distribution Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 34,553 b. Nil 147,570

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 182,123 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 16,636 b. £2.0761 71,047

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 87,683 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 348,994 b. £2.072 80,296

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 429,290 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Mason 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief International Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume (s) Nil 151,643

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 151,643 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume (s) £2.0761 71,487

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 71,487 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 312,258 b. £2.072 71,844

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 384,102 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Irene McDermott Brown 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 30,865 b. Nil 117,801

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 148,666 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 14,551 b. £2.0761 55,534

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 70,085 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 308,584 b. £2.072 70,999

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 379,583 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alan Porter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 130,052 b. Nil 295,177

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 425,229 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Deferred Annual Incentive Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 61,309 b. £2.0761 139,151

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 200,460 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 385,730 b. £2.072 88,749

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 474,479 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Catherine Ross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co Head Private Credit and Culture Lead b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume (s) £2.072 25,337

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 25,337 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Roddy Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G plc b) LEI 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. Nil 35,892 b. Nil 147,570

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 183,462 Nil

Date of the transaction 2021-03-31

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Group Deferred Bonus Plan b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.0761 16,920 b. £2.0761 69,567

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 86,487 £2.0761

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BKFB1C65 b) Nature of the transaction a. Award granted under the Performance Share Plan due to vest in April 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions b. Award granted under the Deferred Incentive Plan to be released in April 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price (s) Volume (s) a. £2.072 330,626 b. £2.072 77,392

Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 408,018 £2.072

Date of the transaction 2021-04-01

Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue LEI: 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 Classification: 2.2 Information disclosed under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy END DSHSSFSAMEFSELL Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer M&G plc published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:05:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about M&G PLC 05:06a M&G : Director/PDMR Shareholding PU Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 17 400 M 24 139 M 24 139 M Net income 2021 603 M 837 M 837 M Net Debt 2021 3 843 M 5 331 M 5 331 M P/E ratio 2021 9,14x Yield 2021 8,58% Capitalization 5 300 M 7 371 M 7 353 M EV / Sales 2021 0,53x EV / Sales 2022 0,55x Nbr of Employees 5 961 Free-Float 99,5% Chart M&G PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends M&G PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 218,83 GBX Last Close Price 209,40 GBX Spread / Highest target 21,8% Spread / Average Target 4,50% Spread / Lowest Target -11,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title John William Foley Chief Executive Officer & Director Clare Jane Bousfield Chief Financial Officer & Director Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman Roddy Thomson Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Mark Brewis Daniels Chief Investment Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) M&G PLC 5.78% 7 371 BLACKROCK, INC. 8.66% 119 668 BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 8.08% 68 691 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 13.41% 42 294 T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC. 16.59% 40 145 STATE STREET CORPORATION 17.34% 30 043