  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&G plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNG   GB00BKFB1C65

M&G PLC

(MNG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-03-01 am EST
219.30 GBX   +2.33%
02:53pAustralia's Macquarie explores $6 billion deal for Britain's M&G, Sky News reports
RE
02/24Stocks fall after key US inflation gauge picks up
AN
02/15UBS Raises M&G PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Australia's Macquarie explores $6 billion deal for Britain's M&G, Sky News reports

03/01/2023 | 02:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's Macquarie Group adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters

(Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd is at the early stages of exploring a takeover bid of over 5 billion pounds ($6.00 billion) for British money manager M&G, Sky News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Macquarie is yet to make an approach to M&G's board, according to the report.

The valuation is unclear as of now, the report said, adding that a typical takeover premium of 30% would take the offer to around 6.5 billion pounds.

Macquarie is unlikely to keep M&G's insurance operations, the report added, and could either partner with a firm that could acquire that part the business or look to sell after completing the takeover.

M&G did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment while Macquarie declined to comment on the report.

The deal comes at a turbulent time for the British financial services sector as retail savers and investors battle with economic recession, rising interest rates and rampant inflation partly due to the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
M&G PLC 2.33% 219.3 Delayed Quote.14.08%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.33% 188.9 Delayed Quote.13.51%
Analyst Recommendations on M&G PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 10 274 M 12 448 M 12 448 M
Net income 2022 -1 141 M -1 382 M -1 382 M
Net Debt 2022 8 930 M 10 819 M 10 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,62x
Yield 2022 9,06%
Capitalization 5 057 M 6 079 M 6 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 587
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends M&G PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 214,30 GBX
Average target price 220,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Andrea Rossi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kathryn McLeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edward Charles Braham Chairman
Vanessa Murden Chief Operating Officer
Peter Grewal Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&G PLC14.08%5 985
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.71%103 577
UBS GROUP AG18.86%67 868
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)11.69%40 918
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.12%36 097
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.32%30 548