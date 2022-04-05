M&G : Catalyst invests in Climeworks as part of CHF600 million equity round

News release

M&G's Catalyst invests in Climeworks as part of CHF600 million equity round

• Emissions removal is an essential complement to emissions reduction to tackle global warming

London, 5 April 2022 - M&G announces it has invested in Climeworks, a global leader in direct air capture, as the firm secures CHF600 million (circa. £500m) from investors to accelerate its growth and to help scale the market for carbon removal.

Powered solely by renewable energy, Climeworks' direct air captu re plants capture carbon dioxide from the air, which is then either returned to earth, stored safely and permanently away for millions of years, or upcycled into climate-friendly products such as carbon-neutral fuels and materials.

Founded in 2009, Climeworks sells carbon removals certificates to corporations as well as individuals, providing decade-long contracts which are crucial to help scale the market. Its carbon removal can be accurately measured and is characterised by the strongest standards of additionality and permanence while avoiding social and environmental harms.

In September last year, Climeworks launched its Orca plant in Iceland - the world's largest direct air capture and storage plant - thereby bringing large-scale direct air capture technology to reality. At this plant, along with its storage partner Carbfix, carbon dioxide is mixed with water and is pumped deep underground where it reacts with the basaltic rock formations to turn into stone, permanently removed from the atmosphere.

The investment has been made by M&G's Catalyst strategy, which is investing up to £5 billion into innovative privately-owned global businesses working to create a more sustainable world.

Jan Wurzbacher, co-founder and co-CEO of Climeworks, says: "We founded Climeworks with the vision to provide the world a tech that has the potential to reverse climate change. Accelerating the scale up of carbon removal capacity will play a crucial role in global efforts to keep global warming under 1.5°C, positively impacting the lives of billions of people. And this is what we will do starting now."

Alex Seddon, Head of M&G's Catalyst Team, comments: "We are excited to be investing in Climeworks, a company that we believe is the leading independent operator in the direct air capture sector. Emissions removal is an essential complement to emissions reduction, and this technology has the potential to provide the requisite scale to meaningfully contribute to achieving the Paris Agreement goals."

-ENDS-

Notes to Editors

The Catalyst investment strategy sits within the Private & Alternative Assets division at M&G. With over two decades of experience in private asset investment, M&G already manages over £71 billion in private credit, private equity and real estate on behalf of Prudential policyholders and external clients.

Drawing on this expertise and track record in private assets, Catalyst seeks opportunities across the globe to invest in unlisted businesses where capital is needed to drive innovation and impact.

Size of Private and Alternative Assets team (£71 billion), as at 31 December 2021.

If you require any further information, please contact:

M&G Investments - Irene Chambers

Corporate Communicationsirene.chambers@mandg.co.uk+44 (0)20 8162 3284

About Climeworks

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air.

One of two things happens to the Climeworks air-captured carbon dioxide: either it is returned to earth, stored safely and permanently away for millions of years, or it is upcycled into climate-friendly products such as carbon-neutral f uels and materials. The Climeworks direct air capture technology runs exclusively on clean energy, and the modular CO2 collectors can be stacked to build machines of any size. Founded by engineers Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher, Climeworks strives to inspire 1 billion people to act now and remove carbon dioxide from the air.

Together we can build a climate-positive world. Join us!

Web:www.climeworks.com

About M&G Investments

M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investment business which was f ormed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly owned international investment manager. M&G plc listed as an independent company on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019 and has over £370 billion of assets under management (as at 31 December 2021). M&G plc has customers in the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia, including individual savers and investors, life insurance policy holders and pension scheme members.

For nearly nine decades M&G Investments has been helping its customers to prosper by putting investments to work, which in turn creates jobs, homes and vital infrastructure in the real economy. It s investment solutions span equities, f ixed income, multi asset, cash, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.

M&G recognises the importance of responsible investing and is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and is a member of the Climate Bonds Initiative Partners Programme.

M&G plc has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions on its total book of assets under management and administration by 2050 and committed to reduce operational carbon emissions as a corporate entity to net zero by 2030.

For more information, please visit: https://global.mandg.com/

This press release reflects the authors' present opinions reflecting current market conditions; are su bject to change without notice; and involve a number of assumptions which may not prove valid. It has been written for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or as a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The services and products herein are available only to investment professionals and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication. Information given in this document has been obtained from, orbased upon, sources believed by us to be reliable and accurate although M&G does not accept liability for the accuracy of the contents.

This financial promotion is issued by M&G Investment Management Limited, registered in England and Wales under number 936683, registered office 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London EC3M 5AG. M&G Investment Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.