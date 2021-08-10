Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&G plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNG   GB00BKFB1C65

M&G PLC

(MNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M&G : Insurer M&G H1 profit beats forecast, capital generation on track

08/10/2021 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer and asset manager M&G posted an above-forecast 6% rise in first-half operating profit to 327 million pounds ($452.8 million) on Tuesday and said it was on track to meet its end-2022 capital generation target.

Analysts had forecast adjusted operating profit at 293 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

M&G's assets under management and administration totalled 370 billion pounds, however, below the 376 billion pounds forecast.

Institutional assets under management reached a record high 89.7 billion pounds, but the retail asset management business continued to see net outflows of 3.4 billion pounds in the six months to end-June.

Investors pulled 900 million pounds from M&G's UK retail property fund after it reopened in May following 17 months of suspension.

M&G said its total capital generation was 869 million pounds, on track for a target of 2.2 billion pounds by the end of 2022.

Chief Executive John Foley said the results "show good progress on our actions to reposition the business for sustainable growth and continued strong total capital generation".

M&G suffered an IFRS loss after tax of 248 million pounds, however, hit by fluctuations in the fair value of the surplus assets in its annuity portfolio and derivatives used to hedge its Solvency II balance sheet.

M&G said it would pay a dividend of 6.1 pence per share, against a forecast 6.0 pence.

BofA analysts said they expected M&G to offer 500 million pounds in buybacks in 2022-24, reiterating their "neutral" stance on the stock.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Kirstin Ridley)


© Reuters 2021
All news about M&G PLC
02:41aM&G : Insurer M&G H1 profit beats forecast, capital generation on track
RE
08/09TAKE FIVE : Dodging the summer squalls
RE
08/03M&G : invests A$200million to develop logistics real estate partnership in Austr..
PU
07/29M&G : Likely to Oppose Fortress' $8.8 Billion Takeover Bid for Morrisons
MT
07/29M&G says $8.7 bln Morrisons bid doesn't reflect company's true value
RE
07/29M&G : publishes UK Gender and Ethnicity Pay Gap Report 2020/21
PU
07/28M&G : Staycations surge as sustainable Brits do their bit
PU
07/26M&G : launches UK's first smoothed sustainable savings funds
PU
07/26M&G : Welcoming PruFund Planet – the latest member of the PruFund Family
PU
07/26M&G : Launches Sustainable Fund As Investors Demand Environment Focus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on M&G PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 729 M 30 090 M 30 090 M
Net income 2021 610 M 844 M 844 M
Net Debt 2021 4 712 M 6 525 M 6 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 6 027 M 8 353 M 8 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 961
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart M&G PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 238,10 GBX
Average target price 240,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John William Foley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clare Jane Bousfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Roddy Thomson Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Mark Brewis Daniels Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&G PLC20.28%8 353
BLACKROCK, INC.24.19%136 381
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.37%89 210
UBS GROUP AG23.54%58 581
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.41.36%48 564
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)25.26%45 886