M&G : Insurer M&G H1 profit beats forecast, capital generation on track

Analysts had forecast adjusted operating profit at 293 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

M&G's assets under management and administration totalled 370 billion pounds, however, below the 376 billion pounds forecast.

Institutional assets under management reached a record high 89.7 billion pounds, but the retail asset management business continued to see net outflows of 3.4 billion pounds in the six months to end-June.

Investors pulled 900 million pounds from M&G's UK retail property fund after it reopened in May following 17 months of suspension.

M&G said its total capital generation was 869 million pounds, on track for a target of 2.2 billion pounds by the end of 2022.

Chief Executive John Foley said the results "show good progress on our actions to reposition the business for sustainable growth and continued strong total capital generation".

M&G suffered an IFRS loss after tax of 248 million pounds, however, hit by fluctuations in the fair value of the surplus assets in its annuity portfolio and derivatives used to hedge its Solvency II balance sheet.

M&G said it would pay a dividend of 6.1 pence per share, against a forecast 6.0 pence.

BofA analysts said they expected M&G to offer 500 million pounds in buybacks in 2022-24, reiterating their "neutral" stance on the stock.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

