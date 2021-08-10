M&G : Insurer M&G capital generation on track after H1 profit beat

Total capital generation was 869 million pounds ($1.20 billion), on track for a target of 2.2 billion pounds by the end of 2022.

That prompted Bank of America analysts to say they expected M&G to buy back 500 million pounds in shares in 2022-24, while reiterating their "neutral" rating on the stock.

The results "show good progress on our actions to reposition the business for sustainable growth", Chief Executive John Foley said in a trading statement.

Adjusted operating profit rose 6% to 327 million pounds against an estimated 293 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

M&G's assets under management and administration totalled 370 billion pounds, however, below the 376 billion pounds forecast.

Institutional assets under management reached a record high 89.7 billion pounds, but the retail asset management business saw net outflows of 3.4 billion pounds in the six months to end-June.

Investors pulled 900 million pounds from M&G's UK retail property fund after it reopened in May following 17 months of suspension.

M&G's shares were trading at 236 pence at 0728 GMT, down 1% against a steady FTSE 100.

Asset managers Schroders and St James's Place last month reported record levels of funds under management, helped by strong asset performance and a focus on savings during the pandemic.

But abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, said on Tuesday that assets under management and administration dropped over the last six months, driven by 5.6 billion pounds in net outflows.

Foley said M&G, formed after Prudential split off its UK and European insurance and asset management business in 2019, had received no takeover approaches.

Schroders had considered buying M&G's asset management business but decided the unit was too expensive, Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

"I think it's lazy thinking which suggests you might benefit from separating the (M&G) companies," Foley told Reuters.

M&G said it would pay a dividend of 6.1 pence per share, against a forecast 6.0 pence.

($1 = 0.7218 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Kirstin Ridley and Anil D'Silva)

By Carolyn Cohn