News release

M&G adds Japanese logistics facility to core Asia Pacific property portfolio

SINGAPORE, 24 August 2021: M&G has acquired a 40% interest in a prime logistics facility in Japan's Nagoya area worth approximately JP¥10bn (US$91 million1)2, on behalf of its core Asia Pacific property portfolio managed by Richard van den Berg.

ESR Yatomi Distribution Centre ("ESR Yatomi") was built in 2018 and is strategically located within 6 kilometres of Nagoya Port and 15 kilometres from its central business district. Excellent access to major expressways highlights its suitability as a logistics location, supported by access to labour from the surrounding residential areas.

ESR Yatomi is a CASBEE A and LEED Gold ratings facility with strong ESG attributes including solar panels on the roof of the building and LED lighting throughout the property. It also has a child day care centre and a staff lounge for employees. It is a modern four-storey facility with a total floor space of 95,290 square metres and 265 car bays. The property is fully leased to six tenants providing a diverse and sustainable income stream.

Nagoya's logistics market is supported by a robust manufacturing sector and an undersupply of modern facilities, which has led to strong occupier demand. The acceleration in structural trends, including increasing e-commerce adoption and robust market fundamentals is expected to support continued growth in the area's logistics sector.

Richard van den Berg explains: "Investor demand for Japan's logistics properties close to key metropolitan cities remains resilient with the growth of e-commerce. This deal follows our recent acquisition of ESR Ichikawa Distribution Centre and increases our Japanese logistics portfolio to four properties allowing us to generate stable returns for our investors."

About M&G Investments

M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investment business which was formed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly owned international investment manager. M&G plc listed as an independent company on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019 and has £370 billion of assets under management (as at 30 June 2021). M&G plc has over 5 million customers in