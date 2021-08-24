Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. M&G plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNG   GB00BKFB1C65

M&G PLC

(MNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M&G : adds Japanese logistics facility to core Asia Pacific property portfolio

08/24/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News release

M&G adds Japanese logistics facility to core Asia Pacific property portfolio

SINGAPORE, 24 August 2021: M&G has acquired a 40% interest in a prime logistics facility in Japan's Nagoya area worth approximately JP¥10bn (US$91 million1)2, on behalf of its core Asia Pacific property portfolio managed by Richard van den Berg.

ESR Yatomi Distribution Centre ("ESR Yatomi") was built in 2018 and is strategically located within 6 kilometres of Nagoya Port and 15 kilometres from its central business district. Excellent access to major expressways highlights its suitability as a logistics location, supported by access to labour from the surrounding residential areas.

ESR Yatomi is a CASBEE A and LEED Gold ratings facility with strong ESG attributes including solar panels on the roof of the building and LED lighting throughout the property. It also has a child day care centre and a staff lounge for employees. It is a modern four-storey facility with a total floor space of 95,290 square metres and 265 car bays. The property is fully leased to six tenants providing a diverse and sustainable income stream.

Nagoya's logistics market is supported by a robust manufacturing sector and an undersupply of modern facilities, which has led to strong occupier demand. The acceleration in structural trends, including increasing e-commerce adoption and robust market fundamentals is expected to support continued growth in the area's logistics sector.

Richard van den Berg explains: "Investor demand for Japan's logistics properties close to key metropolitan cities remains resilient with the growth of e-commerce. This deal follows our recent acquisition of ESR Ichikawa Distribution Centre and increases our Japanese logistics portfolio to four properties allowing us to generate stable returns for our investors."

-ENDS-

If you require any further information, please contact:

Erin Tan

M&G Investments

Tel: +852 3725 3191

Erin.Tan@mandg.com

FTI Consulting

Sagarika Krishnan (Singapore)

Tel: +65 6831 7891

Email: Sagarika.Krishnan@fticonsulting.com

Michael Luk (Hong Kong)

Tel: +852 3768 4569

Email: Michael.Luk@fticonsulting.com

About M&G Investments

M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investment business which was formed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly owned international investment manager. M&G plc listed as an independent company on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019 and has £370 billion of assets under management (as at 30 June 2021). M&G plc has over 5 million customers in

  1. Exchange rate: JP ¥1000 = US$9.106 (as at 23 August 2021)
  2. Gross Asset Value

2

the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia, including individual savers and investors, life insurance policy holders and pension scheme members.

For nearly nine decades M&G Investments has been helping its customers to prosper by putting investments to work, which in turn creates jobs, homes and vital infrastructure in the real economy. Its investment solutions span equities, fixed income, multi asset, cash, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.

M&G recognises the importance of responsible investing and is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and is a member of the Climate Bonds Initiative Partners Programme.

M&G plc has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions on its total book of assets under management and administration by 2050 and committed to reduce operational carbon emissions as a corporate entity to net zero by 2030.

M&G's real estate business, with £33.7 billion under management (as at 30 December 2020), is a leading financial solutions provider for global real estate investors, has a sector leading approach to responsible property management and is committed to continuously improving the sustainability performance of its funds.

For more information, please visit: https://global.mandg.com/

Issued by M&G International Investments S.A. Registered Office: 16, Boulevard Royal, L-2449, Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

M&G plc published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about M&G PLC
04:34aM&G : adds Japanese logistics facility to core Asia Pacific property portfolio
PU
08/20Fortress mulls options after Morrisons agrees rival CD&R takeover
RE
08/18BHP drags the FTSE 100 lower, midcaps hit record high
RE
08/18M&G : Insurer M&G to buy financial advice provider Sandringham
RE
08/18M&G : to acquire Sandringham Financial Partners
PU
08/11M&G : Berenberg Downgrades M&G To Hold From Buy, Maintains PT
MT
08/10M&G : Swings to Loss in H1 Amid Hedging Strategy; Revenue Soars
MT
08/10M&G : Earnings Flash (MNG.L) M&G Reports H1 Loss GBX-9.80
MT
08/10M&G : Earnings Flash (MNG.L) M&G Reports H1 Revenue GBP9.21B
MT
08/10M&G : Insurer M&G capital generation on track after H1 profit beat
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on M&G PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 231 M 27 786 M 27 786 M
Net income 2021 420 M 577 M 577 M
Net Debt 2021 8 267 M 11 354 M 11 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 8,70%
Capitalization 5 366 M 7 360 M 7 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 961
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart M&G PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 212,00 GBX
Average target price 240,31 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John William Foley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clare Jane Bousfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Roddy Thomson Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Mark Brewis Daniels Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M&G PLC7.10%7 360
BLACKROCK, INC.27.11%139 589
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.69%87 111
UBS GROUP AG21.97%57 604
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.42.33%48 898
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)25.64%46 024