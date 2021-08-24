News release
M&G adds Japanese logistics facility to core Asia Pacific property portfolio
SINGAPORE, 24 August 2021: M&G has acquired a 40% interest in a prime logistics facility in Japan's Nagoya area worth approximately JP¥10bn (US$91 million1)2, on behalf of its core Asia Pacific property portfolio managed by Richard van den Berg.
ESR Yatomi Distribution Centre ("ESR Yatomi") was built in 2018 and is strategically located within 6 kilometres of Nagoya Port and 15 kilometres from its central business district. Excellent access to major expressways highlights its suitability as a logistics location, supported by access to labour from the surrounding residential areas.
ESR Yatomi is a CASBEE A and LEED Gold ratings facility with strong ESG attributes including solar panels on the roof of the building and LED lighting throughout the property. It also has a child day care centre and a staff lounge for employees. It is a modern four-storey facility with a total floor space of 95,290 square metres and 265 car bays. The property is fully leased to six tenants providing a diverse and sustainable income stream.
Nagoya's logistics market is supported by a robust manufacturing sector and an undersupply of modern facilities, which has led to strong occupier demand. The acceleration in structural trends, including increasing e-commerce adoption and robust market fundamentals is expected to support continued growth in the area's logistics sector.
Richard van den Berg explains: "Investor demand for Japan's logistics properties close to key metropolitan cities remains resilient with the growth of e-commerce. This deal follows our recent acquisition of ESR Ichikawa Distribution Centre and increases our Japanese logistics portfolio to four properties allowing us to generate stable returns for our investors."
-ENDS-
About M&G Investments
M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investment business which was formed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly owned international investment manager. M&G plc listed as an independent company on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019 and has £370 billion of assets under management (as at 30 June 2021). M&G plc has over 5 million customers in
-
Exchange rate: JP ¥1000 = US$9.106 (as at 23 August 2021)
-
Gross Asset Value
2
the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia, including individual savers and investors, life insurance policy holders and pension scheme members.
For nearly nine decades M&G Investments has been helping its customers to prosper by putting investments to work, which in turn creates jobs, homes and vital infrastructure in the real economy. Its investment solutions span equities, fixed income, multi asset, cash, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.
M&G recognises the importance of responsible investing and is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and is a member of the Climate Bonds Initiative Partners Programme.
M&G plc has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions on its total book of assets under management and administration by 2050 and committed to reduce operational carbon emissions as a corporate entity to net zero by 2030.
M&G's real estate business, with £33.7 billion under management (as at 30 December 2020), is a leading financial solutions provider for global real estate investors, has a sector leading approach to responsible property management and is committed to continuously improving the sustainability performance of its funds.
For more information, please visit: https://global.mandg.com/
Issued by M&G International Investments S.A. Registered Office: 16, Boulevard Royal, L-2449, Luxembourg.
M&G plc published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:33:05 UTC.