M&G : behind £165 million plan to rollout fibre broadband to rural areas in Northern Ireland

Ambition to connect more than 76,000 rural homes and premises

Expected to directly create 200 jobs with an additional 500 indirectly

Fibrus, a broadband provider in Northern Ireland, has today been awarded the contract for the delivery of a £165 million contract for the delivery of fibre broadband by Northern Ireland's Department for the Economy.

In May this year Fibrus was acquired by Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G plc, a leading savings and investments business.

The project is designed to support Northern Ireland's long-term economic growth as the world shifts to a digital-first economy, while also creating 700 jobs across the region. The contract, known as 'Project Stratum', will extend high speed broadband infrastructure to more than 76,000 underserved rural homes and premises in Northern Ireland. A substantial investment by Fibrus will also be made into the network build costs.

Alongside the Project Stratum activity, Fibrus will continue its rollout of Fibre-to-the-Premises to over 145,000 homes and premises across suburban and semi-rural towns in Northern Ireland.

Jack Daniels, Chief Investment Officer, M&G plc, says: 'Digital connectivity is both fundamental to how we lead our lives and grow our businesses - we are pleased to play a role in transforming Northern Ireland's digital landscape.'

Conal Henry, Fibrus Co-Founder and Chairman, says: 'This investment partnership with the NI Executive positions Northern Ireland as a digital global leader. Full fibre broadband is key to unlocking the full economic and social potential of our rural communities and this investment enables them to stay connected, facilitating the increasing demand for working and studying at home. The benefits of full fibre broadband are more relevant now in a Covid context than ever before. The Stratum project, in partnership with the NI Government, brings the total investment in Fibrus' network over the next four years to £350 million, radically accelerating and extending full fibre broadband to those that need it most. Today's announcement is a milestone for Fibrus and for Northern Ireland.'