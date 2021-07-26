26 July 2021

M&G launches UK's first smoothed sustainable savings funds

PruFund Planet range combines smoothed returns with positive environmental and societal outcomes

An allocation of £500 million from the With-Profits Fund has been used in developing the Prufund Planet strategy

M&G plc today announces the launch of PruFund Planet, a family of funds which offer long-term savers smoothed market returns as well as positive environmental and societal outcomes.

PruFund Planet will leverage the same core investment capabilities that back M&G's £56 billion market-leading PruFund range, held by 455,000 customers and backed by the company's £143 billion With-Profits Fund. It is expected to deliver similar long-term growth to the existing PruFund range at the same cost-to-customer.

M&G believes PruFund Planet is the first proposition for UK savers which combines the benefits of smoothed market returns and the opportunity for positive outcomes on planet and society. An allocation of £500 million from the With-Profits Fund has been used in developing the Prufund Planet strategy.

John Foley, Chief Executive of M&G plc, says: "We're committed to putting sustainability at the heart of everything we do. That means finding innovative ways for our customers to earn attractive returns and make a positive difference with their savings.

"Our research among financial advisers suggests that half their clients want an ESG or sustainable alternative to conventional pension and savings funds. That's why an allocation of £500 million from the With-Profits Fund has been used in developing our Prufund Planet strategy."

More information about PruFund Planet is available on pruadviser.co.ukand pru.co.uk.

-ENDS-

Media

Louise Bryans Louise.bryans@prudential.co.uk 07733315139 Jonathan Miller Jonathan.miller@mandg.co.uk +44 (0)20 8162 0165

About PruFund Planet