M&G launches sustainable version of flagship $77 bln PruFund

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British asset manager M&G
has launched a sustainable version of its flagship 56
billion pounds PruFund range of funds, its chief
executive told Reuters.
The move by M&G, carved out from insurer Prudential
in 2019 and managing around 370 billion pounds in assets, is
part of a shift to focus on investments that don't harm the
environment amid surging demand from investors.
Assets in funds with a sustainability focus reached almost
$2 trillion in the first quarter, data from industry tracker
Morningstar showed.
Companies are rushing to adopt sustainability strategies,
partly in response to investor pressure, but activists say their
claims need to be scrutinised to ensure they are genuine.
M&G said the new multi-asset fund range, called PruFund
Planet, was launched with 500 million pounds of investment from
the company's 143 billion pound Prudential With-Profits Fund.
The existing PruFund range of funds, a favourite of retirees
across Britain, currently manages around 56 billion pounds on
behalf of 455,000 customers and invests in markets from stocks
to bonds and real estate.
Each PruFund uses a smoothing mechanism to avoid extreme
short-term stock market volatility. This means the funds do not
experience the full highs - or extreme lows - of the markets.
Many with-profits funds have closed in recent years as the
sector has faced regulatory reform and investors became more
enthusiastic about riding a wave in equity markets.
Assets in UK with-profit funds dropped below 300 billion
pounds in 2017 from around 400 billion in 2005, according to the
Financial Conduct Authority.
PruFund and PruFund Planet are the only parts of the
Prudential With-Profits Fund still open to new clients, although
the former saw a steep fall in net inflows to 400 million pounds
in 2020 from 6.4 billion in 2019, as the pandemic cut
face-to-face meetings with financial advisers.
M&G said PruFund Planet was the first time a with-profits
fund had given customers the chance to invest in a
sustainability-focused way.
CEO John Foley said the existing PruFund range was
transitioning to a sustainable strategy but was still invested
in sectors such as coal.
"Clients and customers genuinely want us to pivot towards
sustainability," he said. "PruFund is moving in that direction
but will take some years to get to a fully sustainable
perspective."
Foley said research among financial advisers showed half
their clients wanted a sustainable alternative to conventional
pension and savings products.
($1 = 0.7272 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop
Editing by Mark Potter)