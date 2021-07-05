5 July 2021

M&G appoints Fabiana Fedeli to lead £57 billion Equities division

M&G plc today announces that Fabiana Fedeli has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Investment Officer, Equities. Fabiana will report to M&G plc's Chief Investment Officer, Jack Daniels.

The appointment follows M&G's commitment a year ago to revitalising its active equity investment capabilities, which has focussed on delivering more consistent investment performance and developing strategies to meet evolving customer and client needs.

M&G has a rich heritage in active equities investment; from launching the UK's first mutual fund in 1931 and continuing to develop innovative strategies since then, including the recent launch of a range of impact investment strategies to tackle global challenges such as climate change and healthcare.

With over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, Fabiana joins from Robeco Asset Management where she was Global Head of Fundamental Equities; leading an international investment team managing a range of active equity strategies. She had direct portfolio management responsibility for three of those strategies and has extensive experience of integrating sustainability and impact into investment processes. Prior to Robeco, Fabiana held a number of roles both in portfolio management and equity analysis in London, New York and Tokyo.

Jack Daniels, Chief Investment Officer, M&G plc, says: "Equities will always have an essential role to play in an investor's portfolio and we believe that active equity management will deliver greater value for clients over the long-term.Fabiana's appointment demonstrates our commitment to this vital asset class, bringing a wealth of investment experience in both equities and sustainability. Fabiana will be working with M&G's talented team of investors, to promote greater collaboration, idea-generationand innovation across the Equities division."

Fabiana Fedeli, says: "M&G has a long heritage in active equity management, a strong culture and clear investment values. As our industry continues to evolve, it remains imperative for asset managers to anticipate and respond to our clients' needs. I look forward to working with the talented and experienced investment team to continue to develop M&G's equities proposition."

-ENDS-

Media enquiries:

Irene Chambers irene.chambers@mandg.co.uk +44 (0)20 8162 3284

ACTIVE/107661221.5