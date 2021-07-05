Log in
M&G : appoints Fabiana Fedeli to lead £57 billion Equities division

07/05/2021 | 06:06am EDT
5 July 2021

M&G appoints Fabiana Fedeli to lead £57 billion Equities division

M&G plc today announces that Fabiana Fedeli has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Investment Officer, Equities. Fabiana will report to M&G plc's Chief Investment Officer, Jack Daniels.

The appointment follows M&G's commitment a year ago to revitalising its active equity investment capabilities, which has focussed on delivering more consistent investment performance and developing strategies to meet evolving customer and client needs.

M&G has a rich heritage in active equities investment; from launching the UK's first mutual fund in 1931 and continuing to develop innovative strategies since then, including the recent launch of a range of impact investment strategies to tackle global challenges such as climate change and healthcare.

With over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, Fabiana joins from Robeco Asset Management where she was Global Head of Fundamental Equities; leading an international investment team managing a range of active equity strategies. She had direct portfolio management responsibility for three of those strategies and has extensive experience of integrating sustainability and impact into investment processes. Prior to Robeco, Fabiana held a number of roles both in portfolio management and equity analysis in London, New York and Tokyo.

Jack Daniels, Chief Investment Officer, M&G plc, says: "Equities will always have an essential role to play in an investor's portfolio and we believe that active equity management will deliver greater value for clients over the long-term.Fabiana's appointment demonstrates our commitment to this vital asset class, bringing a wealth of investment experience in both equities and sustainability. Fabiana will be working with M&G's talented team of investors, to promote greater collaboration, idea-generationand innovation across the Equities division."

Fabiana Fedeli, says: "M&G has a long heritage in active equity management, a strong culture and clear investment values. As our industry continues to evolve, it remains imperative for asset managers to anticipate and respond to our clients' needs. I look forward to working with the talented and experienced investment team to continue to develop M&G's equities proposition."

-ENDS-

Media enquiries:

Irene Chambers

irene.chambers@mandg.co.uk

+44 (0)20 8162 3284

ACTIVE/107661221.5

Notes to Editors:

Size of equities division as at 31 December 2020

Fabiana Fedeli

Fabiana joins from Robeco Asset Management where she was Managing Director, Global Head of Fundamental Equities and Senior Portfolio Manager. Fabiana led an international team with USD48bn in assets under management. Fabiana was Portfolio Manager on three emerging markets strategies with over US$8 billion under management. Prior to that she held portfolio management roles at Pioneer Investment Management and Occam Asset Management in London. Fabiana began her career at ING Barings as a research analyst covering Japanese equities in Tokyo, and later moved to New York, with equity research roles at Lehman Brothers and Indus Capital.

Fabiana holds a Master of Economics from Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo and a degree in Economic and Social Sciences from Bocconi University in Milan.

About M&G plc

M&G plc is an international savings and investments business, managing money for both individual savers and institutional investors in 28 markets. As at 31 December 2020, we had £367 billion of assets under management and administration, around 5 million retail customers and more than 800 institutional clients.

With a heritage dating back more than 170 years, M&G plc has a long history of innovation in savings and investments, combining asset management and insurance expertise to offer a wide range of solutions. We serve our savings and insurance customers under the Prudential brand in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa, and under the M&G Investments brand for asset management clients globally.

M&G has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions on its total book of assets under management and administration by 2050 and committed to reduce operational carbon emissions as a corporate entity to net zero by 2030.

This press release reflects the authors' present opinions reflecting current market conditions; are subject to change without notice; and involve a number of assumptions which may not prove valid. It has been written for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or as a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The services and products herein are available only to investment professionals and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication. Information given in this document has been obtained from, or based upon, sources believed by us to be reliable and accurate although M&G does not accept liability for the accuracy of the contents.

ACTIVE/107661221.5

Disclaimer

M&G plc published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 10:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
