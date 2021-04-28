News release

M&G appoints co-heads to lead Real Estate Finance team

London, 28 April 2021 - M&G today announces that Duncan Batty and Dan Riches have been appointed to Co-Head the Real Estate Finance team within M&G's £67.2 billion Private & Alternative Assets division. Incumbent team head, John Barakat, is leaving the business.

Duncan and Dan will lead the 17-strong team who originate deals and deploy capital in commercial mortgages in the UK, Europe and the USA on behalf of around 100 global institutional investors. The team is one of the largest new lenders to emerge since the global financial crisis and carefully deployed £1.6 billion into the market during 2020.

Duncan joined M&G in 2011 and has been involved in the establishment and management of commingled funds and segregated accounts. With 15 years in the real estate finance industry, he was a solicitor prior to joining the business. Dan has over 20 years of experience in real estate and finance, having joined M&G in 2010 to focus on the origination and execution of transactions. During 2020, Dan led on close to £1 billion worth of transactions, including the £303 million loan for the acquisition of 1 & 2 New Ludgate in the City of London - one of the largest deals in the UK market in 2020.

William Nicoll, CIO of Private & Alternative Assets, M&G, says: "John founded our real estate finance strategy in 2009 and established a market-leading team - he leaves with our thanks for his contribution over the past decade.

"In Duncan and Dan we have two astute investors who will lead this team through its next phase by further internationalising our origination capability to reflect growinginvestor demand, deepening our relationships with existing sponsors and selecting transactions that are designed to provide our investors with the secured income, good relative value and sustainability credentials that we believe the asset class has to offer."

