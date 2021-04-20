M&G : reveals new look for Prudential brand in the UK and Europe

M&G plc has revealed a fresh new look for the Prudential brand in the UK and Europe, including the introduction of a new company logo.

M&G plc was formed in 2019, bringing together savings and investment giant, Prudential UK & Europe, and leading global fund manager, M&G Investments, to form a listed company.

Since then, the company has been working to more closely align the visual identity of the different brands within the M&G plc family.

From mid-May 2021, around 5 million customers will begin to see Prudential UK & Europe's new logo and colour palette appearing on the company's websites and online services, as well as brochures, letters and emails.

The new Prudential UK & Europe logo

: 'We're proud to have been caring for customers under the Prudential brand in the UK and Europe for over 170 years and, although we are changing how we look, our customers can rest assured that we will continue to offer the same financial expertise and products to help them manage and grow their savings, so they can live the life they want.'

To implement the new branding in a sustainable and cost-effective way, our communications are being updated gradually over the next 6-12 months, so Prudential customers in the UK and Europe may receive communications in both the old and new styles during this period.

More information for Prudential UK & Europe customers is available on pru.co.uk.