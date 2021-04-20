Log in
    MNG   GB00BKFB1C65

M&G PLC

(MNG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/20 11:30:00 am
211.35 GBX   -3.49%
11:26aM&G  : reveals new look for Prudential brand in the UK and Europe
PU
07:27aM&G  : Property Portfolio to reopen for dealing
PU
04/14M&G  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
M&G : reveals new look for Prudential brand in the UK and Europe

04/20/2021 | 11:26am EDT
M&G plc has revealed a fresh new look for the Prudential brand in the UK and Europe, including the introduction of a new company logo.

M&G plc was formed in 2019, bringing together savings and investment giant, Prudential UK & Europe, and leading global fund manager, M&G Investments, to form a listed company.

Since then, the company has been working to more closely align the visual identity of the different brands within the M&G plc family.

From mid-May 2021, around 5 million customers will begin to see Prudential UK & Europe's new logo and colour palette appearing on the company's websites and online services, as well as brochures, letters and emails.

The new Prudential UK & Europe logo

David Macmillan, Chief Customer and Distribution Officer for M&G plc, said
: 'We're proud to have been caring for customers under the Prudential brand in the UK and Europe for over 170 years and, although we are changing how we look, our customers can rest assured that we will continue to offer the same financial expertise and products to help them manage and grow their savings, so they can live the life they want.'

To implement the new branding in a sustainable and cost-effective way, our communications are being updated gradually over the next 6-12 months, so Prudential customers in the UK and Europe may receive communications in both the old and new styles during this period.

More information for Prudential UK & Europe customers is available on pru.co.uk.

Disclaimer

M&G plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 442 M 27 149 M 27 149 M
Net income 2021 604 M 843 M 843 M
Net Debt 2021 6 055 M 8 455 M 8 455 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,54x
Yield 2021 8,23%
Capitalization 5 543 M 7 754 M 7 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 961
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart M&G PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 224,25 GBX
Last Close Price 219,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John William Foley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clare Jane Bousfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Roddy Thomson Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Mark Brewis Daniels Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&G PLC10.63%7 754
BLACKROCK, INC.12.46%123 805
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.9.03%69 376
UBS GROUP AG17.12%56 665
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.30%40 981
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.17.46%40 268
