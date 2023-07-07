  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. M&G plc
  4. News
  5. M&G plc : Cutting profitability improvements
Security MNG

M&G PLC

Equities MNG GB00BKFB1C65

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:07:27 2023-07-07 am EDT Intraday chart for M&G plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
184.08 GBX +0.56% -3.54% -1.72%
12:20pm M&G PLC : Cutting profitability improvements Alphavalue
Jul. 05 ESG raters in Britain face voluntary code ahead of possible rules RE

M&G PLC : Cutting profitability improvements

Today at 06:20 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about M&G plc

M&G PLC : Cutting profitability improvements
Alphavalue
ESG raters in Britain face voluntary code ahead of possible rules
RE
M&G plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
M&G chair and associate buy over GBP140,000 in shares
AN
Grey clouds are mounting on the horizon
ZB
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Cranswick, Lloyds, Sherwin-Williams, Tesla...
ZB
JPMorgan cuts Lloyds Banking to 'underweight'
AN
Stocks firm; Aston Martin signs Lucid, Mercedes deals
AN
M&G Eyes European Expansion of GBP58 Billion PruFund Range
MT
Fitch Keeps M&G's Ratings on Strong Business Profile, Resilient Financial Performance
MT
Deutsche Bank Lifts M&G PT, Affirms Hold Rating
MT
Goldman Sachs cuts Great Portland to 'sell'
AN
Berenberg Trims M&G PT, Affirms Hold Rating
MT
Stifel thinks B&M shares offer value
AN
M&G "encouraged" by positive momentum in first quarter
AN
Investors "reflective" after central bank shocks
AN
Wizz Air expects return to profit in financial 2024
AN
British Investor M&G's AUMA Rise in Q1
MT
M&G PLC : Q1 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
FA
M&G plc Announces Company Secretary Changes
CI
M&G PLC : Annual General Meeting
FA
UK's M&G backs Regenerate Asset Management, sustainable food fund
RE
Urban Logistics REIT notes "significant" new lettings in final quarter
AN
M&G plc announced that it has received £48.6 million in funding from Kingdom Holding Company
CI
Prudential achieves quarterly rise in new business sales and profit
AN

Chart M&G plc

Chart M&G plc
More charts

Company Profile

M&G plc is one of Europe's leading asset managers. The group's activity is organised around 2 areas: - asset and investment fund management: management of retirement savings, pension funds, investment funds and mutual funds (equities, fixed income securities, multi-asset securities, real estate assets, etc.) for independent managers (private and retail banks, pension plan managers, wealth managers, investment advisors and independent brokers, etc.) and institutional clients. At the end of 2021, the group had GBP 156.7 billion in assets under management and administration; - annuities, pensions and weatlh management for private and corporate clients: GBP 211.1 billion of assets under management and administration. The United Kingdom accounts for 82.6% of revenues.
Read more
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2023-09-19 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for M&G plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
1.831GBP
Average target price
2.178GBP
Spread / Average Target
+18.96%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Investment Management & Fund Operators

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
M&G PLC
Chart Analysis M&G plc
-1.72% 5 390 M $
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
-7.30% 5 302 M $
OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Owl Rock Capital Corporation
+16.71% 5 282 M $
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Fosun International Limited
-15.57% 5 668 M $
ABRDN PLC
Chart Analysis abrdn plc
+12.60% 5 071 M $
SOOCHOW SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Soochow Securities Co., Ltd.
+10.72% 4 993 M $
EURAZEO SE
Chart Analysis Eurazeo SE
+4.39% 4 978 M $
AUSTRALIAN FOUNDATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited
-5.36% 5 822 M $
J-YUAN TRUST CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis J-Yuan Trust Co., Ltd.
 0.00% 4 942 M $
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
Chart Analysis DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
-11.07% 5 848 M $
Other Investment Management & Fund Operators
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer