M&G PLC : Cutting profitability improvements

M&G plc is one of Europe's leading asset managers. The group's activity is organised around 2 areas: - asset and investment fund management: management of retirement savings, pension funds, investment funds and mutual funds (equities, fixed income securities, multi-asset securities, real estate assets, etc.) for independent managers (private and retail banks, pension plan managers, wealth managers, investment advisors and independent brokers, etc.) and institutional clients. At the end of 2021, the group had GBP 156.7 billion in assets under management and administration; - annuities, pensions and weatlh management for private and corporate clients: GBP 211.1 billion of assets under management and administration. The United Kingdom accounts for 82.6% of revenues.