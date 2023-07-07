|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:07:27 2023-07-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|184.08 GBX
|+0.56%
|-3.54%
|-1.72%
|12:20pm
|M&G PLC : Cutting profitability improvements
|Jul. 05
|ESG raters in Britain face voluntary code ahead of possible rules
|RE
Today at 06:20 am
M&G plc is one of Europe's leading asset managers. The group's activity is organised around 2 areas: - asset and investment fund management: management of retirement savings, pension funds, investment funds and mutual funds (equities, fixed income securities, multi-asset securities, real estate assets, etc.) for independent managers (private and retail banks, pension plan managers, wealth managers, investment advisors and independent brokers, etc.) and institutional clients. At the end of 2021, the group had GBP 156.7 billion in assets under management and administration; - annuities, pensions and weatlh management for private and corporate clients: GBP 211.1 billion of assets under management and administration. The United Kingdom accounts for 82.6% of revenues.
2023-09-19 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
1.831GBP
Average target price
2.178GBP
Spread / Average Target
+18.96%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Investment Management & Fund Operators
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.72%
|5 390 M $
|-7.30%
|5 302 M $
|+16.71%
|5 282 M $
|-15.57%
|5 668 M $
|+12.60%
|5 071 M $
|+10.72%
|4 993 M $
|+4.39%
|4 978 M $
|-5.36%
|5 822 M $
|0.00%
|4 942 M $
|-11.07%
|5 848 M $