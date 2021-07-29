M&G : publishes UK Gender and Ethnicity Pay Gap Report 2020/21

29 July 2021

M&G plc publishes UK Gender and Ethnicity Pay Gap Report 2020/21

M&G plc, the international savings and investments business, announces that its UK Gender and Ethnicity Pay Gap Report 2020/21 is now available on the Company's website at 29-07-2021- gender-pay-gap-report.pdf(mandgplc.com).

The report covers all M&G plc's UK-based staff and includes pay data for both 2020 and 2021. This is the first year M&G has reported ethnicity pay gap data.

The 2020 mean gender pay gap was 30.5% for M&G plc and the gender pay gap for 2021 is 29.3%. M&G's 2021 mean ethnicity pay gap is 5.7% (9.3% for 2020).

Along with climate change, diversity and inclusion is one of M&G plc's two strategic sustainability priorities and, while there is more work to do, this Pay Gap Report shows progress towards a more fully diverse and representative workforce.

M&G has a goal of 40% female representation and 20% ethnic minority representation in senior leadership by 2025. It currently has 14% Black, Asian and minority ethnic representation [and xx female representation] at the Executive Committee and direct reports level.

