M&G : scoots in to invest in the sustainable transport revolution through TIER Mobility

2
-ENDS-
Notes to Editors
The Catalyst investment strategy sits within the Private & Alternative Assets division at M&G. With over two decades of experience in private asset investment, M&G already manages over £65 billion in private credit, private equity and real estate on behalf of Prudential policyholders and external clients.
Drawing on this expertise and track record in private assets, Catalyst seeks opportunities across the globe to invest in unlisted businesses where capital is needed to drive innovation and impact.
Size of Private and Alternative Assets team (£65 billion), as at 30 June 2021.
If you require any further information, please contact:
Irene Chambers Corporate Communications irene.chambers@mandg.co.uk +44 (0)20 8162 3284
About TIER Mobility
TIER Mobility is Europe's leading shared micro-mobility provider, with a mission to Change Mobility for Good. By providing people with a range of shared, light electric vehicles, from e-scooters to e-bikes and e-mopeds, powered by a proprietary Energy Network, TIER helps cities reduce their dependence on cars. Founded in 2018 by Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug and Julian Blessin, TIER is headquartered in Berlin and currently operates in 150 cities across 16 countries in Europe and the Middle East. With a focus on providing the safest, most equitable and most sustainable mobility solution, TIER has been climate neutral since 2020.
TIER's investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, Goodwater Capital and White Star Capital. For more information, visit www.tier.app.
About M&G Investments
M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investment business which was formed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly owned international
investment manager. M&G plc listed as an independent company on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019 and has over £370 billion of assets under management (as at 30 June 2021). M&G plc has customers in the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia, including individual savers and investors, life insurance policy holders and pension scheme members.
For nearly nine decades M&G Investments has been helping its customers to prosper by putting investments to work, which in turn creates jobs, homes and vital infrastructure in the real economy. Its investment solutions span equities, fixed income, multi asset, cash, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.
M&G recognises the importance of responsible investing and is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and is a member of the Climate Bonds Initiative Partners Programme.
M&G plc has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions on its total book of assets under management and administration by 2050 and committed to reduce operational carbon emissions as a corporate entity to net zero by 2030.
For more information, please visit: https://global.mandg.com/
This press release reflects the authors' present opinions reflecting current market conditions; are subject to change without notice; and involve a number of assumptions which may not prove valid. It has been written for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or as a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product.