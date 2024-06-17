M&G PLC - London-based investment manager - Provides results of bond tender offer launched on Monday last week. Spends around GBP150.0 million, in line with its plan. All of this will be for its 2055 notes. No 2051, 2063 or 2068 notes will be accepted for purchase, M&G says. The acceptance amount for the 2055 notes is about GBP161.0 million.

The tender offer is part of a overall GBP450 million deleveraging plan, which also includes the redemption of GBP300 million in 2049 notes next month.

Current stock price: 201.03 pence

12-month change: up 2.2%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.