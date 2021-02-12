M/I Homes : Fall in Love With the Owner's Bathroom You Didn't Know You Needed

Are you ready to fall in love with your dream owner's bathroom? Look no further! We have just the right tool to help you find some inspiration.
Why Is the Owner's Bathroom So Important?
The owner's bathroom is such an important space in your home because it is a special place that can act as your private at-home spa. A spot where you can practice your new skincare routine, self-care routine, or play with new make-up or hair products.
This is also a place where you can come home and soak in your dream bathtub with a nice glass of wine, a book, or maybe a journal.
Whatever it is that makes you happy and at peace, your owner's bathroom is where you can sit back, relax, and de-stress the best way you'd like to after a long day. And it all starts with having your personal favorite owner's bathroom design, atmosphere, and feel.
What Are You Waiting For?
Light those candles or get your essential oil diffuser going and start pampering yourself in your new owner's bathroom. Take our 3-minute bathroom style quiz to find your perfect match today!
Author
Christa Colavincenzo
Older
Recommended Stories
Author
As a Web Content Coordinator at M/I Homes, Christa's role is to manage all content that is placed on the M/I Homes website as well as establish creative and new ways to digitally market our products. When she's not thinking of ways to make our website content better, Christa enjoys traveling to new cities that she's never been to before, spending time with her friends, and cuddling her two kittens.
The Growing Trend of Multipurpose Rooms
Charlotte
How to Prepare for Your First Model Home Tour
Columbus
Disclaimer
M/I Homes Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 21:53:09 UTC.