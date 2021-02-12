M/I Homes : Fall in Love With the Owner's Bathroom You Didn't Know You Needed

Are you ready to fall in love with your dream owner's bathroom? Look no further! We have just the right tool to help you find some inspiration.

The owner's bathroom is such an important space in your home because it is a special place that can act as your private at-home spa. A spot where you can practice your new skincare routine, self-care routine, or play with new make-up or hair products.

This is also a place where you can come home and soak in your dream bathtub with a nice glass of wine, a book, or maybe a journal.

Whatever it is that makes you happy and at peace, your owner's bathroom is where you can sit back, relax, and de-stress the best way you'd like to after a long day. And it all starts with having your personal favorite owner's bathroom design, atmosphere, and feel.

Light those candles or get your essential oil diffuser going and start pampering yourself in your new owner's bathroom. Take our 3-minute bathroom style quiz to find your perfect match today!

Author Christa Colavincenzo Author As a Web Content Coordinator at M/I Homes, Christa's role is to manage all content that is placed on the M/I Homes website as well as establish creative and new ways to digitally market our products. When she's not thinking of ways to make our website content better, Christa enjoys traveling to new cities that she's never been to before, spending time with her friends, and cuddling her two kittens.

