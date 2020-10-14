Log in
M/I Homes, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast

10/14/2020 | 07:46am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast



When:

October 28, 2020 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://www.mihomes.com



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above 



Contact: 

Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc., 
     khake@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8011


Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc., 
     amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 122,600 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes) and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-third-quarter-earnings-webcast-301149581.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

