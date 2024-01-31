COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Fourth Quarter Results:

  • New contracts increased 61% to 1,588
  • Backlog sales value of $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion last year
  • Homes delivered decreased 15% to 2,019
  • Revenue of $972.6 million, down 20%
  • Pre-tax income of $138.0 million, down 16%
  • Net income decreased 19% to $105.3 million ($3.66 per diluted share) compared to $130.4 million ($4.65 per diluted share) in 2022

2023 Full Year Results:

  • New contracts increased 20% to 7,977
  • Homes delivered of 8,112 compared to 8,366 in 2022, a 3% decrease
  • Revenue of $4.0 billion, a decrease of 2% over last year
  • Pre-tax income of $607.3 million, a 4% decrease compared to $635.2 million in 2022
  • Net income of $465.4 million ($16.21 per diluted share) compared to $490.7 million in 2022 ($17.24 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.5 billion, a 22% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $91
  • Return on equity of 20.2%
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 22% compared to 25% at December 31, 2022

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income of $105.3 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $130.4 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $465.4 million, or $16.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $490.7 million, or $17.24 per diluted share in 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's fourth quarter reached 2,019, a 15% decrease compared to 2,384 deliveries in 2022's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 declined 3% to 8,112 from 2022's deliveries of 8,366. New contracts for 2023's fourth quarter increased 61% to 1,588 from 985 new contracts in 2022's fourth quarter. For 2023, new contracts were 7,977, a 20% increase from 2022's 6,668 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 4% at December 31, 2023 to 3,002 units, with a sales value of $1.6 billion, a 7% decrease from last year, and the average sales price in backlog decreased 3% to $525,000. At December 31, 2022, the sales value of the 3,137 homes in backlog was $1.7 billion, with an average sales price of $541,000. M/I Homes had 213 active communities at December 31, 2023 compared to 196 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in 2023's fourth quarter compared to 30% for the prior year's fourth quarter.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "2023 was a very strong year for our Company highlighted by earning $607 million of pretax income, representing 15% of revenue with gross margins of 25.3%.  Revenue reached $4 billion, new contracts increased 20% to 7,977 homes and our return on equity was a very solid 20.2%. We are particularly pleased with these results given the significant headwinds the housing industry faced entering 2023, including higher interest rates, inflationary pressures, and uncertainty in the general economy." 

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are in excellent financial condition. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $2.5 billion, cash of $733 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 22%. And, our year-end book value was a record $91 per share. We believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue delivering strong results given the strength of our balance sheet, our diverse product offerings, and our well-located communities."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

New contracts

1,588


985


7,977


6,668

Average community count

209


187


202


179

Cancellation rate

13 %


30 %


11 %


14 %

Backlog units

3,002


3,137


3,002


3,137

Backlog sales value

$ 1,575,643


$ 1,698,169


$ 1,575,643


$ 1,698,169

Homes delivered

2,019


2,384


8,112


8,366

Average home closing price

$           471


$           492


$           483


$           479









Homebuilding revenue:








   Housing revenue

$    950,872


$ 1,172,515


$ 3,914,372


$ 4,010,427

   Land revenue

2,025


21,874


25,301


34,771

Total homebuilding revenue

$    952,897


$ 1,194,389


$ 3,939,673


$ 4,045,198









   Financial services revenue

19,691


22,611


93,829


86,195









Total revenue

$    972,588


$ 1,217,000


$ 4,033,502


$ 4,131,393









Cost of sales - operations

728,202


942,469


3,014,573


3,087,551

Gross margin

$    244,386


$    274,531


$ 1,018,929


$ 1,043,842

General and administrative expense

60,284


52,565


222,765


214,811

Selling expense

54,256


57,580


208,942


191,580

Operating income

$    129,846


$    164,386


$    587,222


$    637,451

Other loss (income)

1


11


(33)


(6)

Interest (income) expense

(8,129)


185


(20,022)


2,250

Income before income taxes

$    137,974


$    164,190


$    607,277


$    635,207

Provision for income taxes

32,692


33,795


141,912


144,545

Net income

$    105,282


$    130,395


$    465,365


$    490,662









Earnings per share:








Basic

$          3.79


$          4.75


$        16.76


$        17.60

Diluted

$          3.66


$          4.65


$        16.21


$        17.24









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

27,769


27,435


27,769


27,876

Diluted

28,756


28,017


28,716


28,463

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


December 31,


2023


2022

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$      732,804


$      311,542

Mortgage loans held for sale

176,329


242,539

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,446,576


1,294,779

Land held for sale

6,932


3,331

Homes under construction

1,177,101


1,366,804

Other inventory

166,542


163,688

Total Inventory

$  2,797,151


$  2,828,602





Property and equipment - net

34,918


37,446

Operating lease right-of-use assets

56,364


60,416

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Investments in joint venture arrangements

44,011


51,554

Deferred income tax asset

16,094


18,019

Other assets

148,369


148,405

Total Assets

$  4,022,440


$  3,714,923





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

396,879


396,105

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,865


296,361

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      693,744


$      692,466





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

165,844


245,741

Total Debt

$      859,588


$      938,207





Accounts payable

204,678


228,597

Operating lease liabilities

57,566


61,310

Other liabilities

383,669


416,084

Total Liabilities

$  1,505,501


$  1,644,198





Shareholders' Equity

2,516,939


2,070,725

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  4,022,440


$  3,714,923





Book value per common share

$          90.66


$          75.46

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)

22 %


25 %



(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$         54,901


$       198,220


$       552,131


$       184,071

Cash used in investing activities

$          (4,500)


$          (8,282)


$        (18,632)


$        (27,380)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$        (53,849)


$         53,843


$     (112,237)


$        (81,517)









Land/lot purchases

$         95,930


$         51,480


$       343,504


$       341,084

Land development spending

$       159,550


$       146,937


$       512,105


$       496,177

Land sale revenue

$            2,025


$         21,874


$         25,301


$         34,771

Land sale gross profit

$               356


$            8,827


$            3,360


$         11,735









Financial services pre-tax income

$            4,676


$            9,655


$         38,354


$         39,260

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$       105,282


$       130,395


$       465,365


$       490,662

Add:








Provision for income taxes

32,692


33,795


141,912


144,545

Interest income

(10,908)


(2,034)


(30,030)


(4,403)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,724


8,724


33,326


30,270

Depreciation and amortization

4,479


4,350


17,369


17,174

Non-cash charges

13,241


20,526


20,247


27,139

Adjusted EBITDA

$       152,510


$       195,756


$       648,189


$       705,387



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

 



NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



December 31,






%







%

Region

2023


2022


Change



2023


2022


Change

Northern

699


369


89 %



3,361


2,747


22 %

Southern

889


616


44 %



4,616


3,921


18 %

Total

1,588


985


61 %



7,977


6,668


20 %






HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



December 31,






%







%

Region

2023


2022


Change



2023


2022


Change

Northern

848


971


(13) %



3,169


3,581


(12) %

Southern

1,171


1,413


(17) %



4,943


4,785


3 %

Total

2,019


2,384


(15) %



8,112


8,366


(3) %






BACKLOG


December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,248


$           663


$     531,000



1,056


$           552


$     523,000

Southern

1,754


$           912


$     520,000



2,081


$        1,146


$     551,000

Total

3,002


$        1,576


$     525,000



3,137


$        1,698


$     541,000






LAND POSITION SUMMARY


December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022


Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region

Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern

6,852


8,935


15,787



7,972


7,406


15,378

Southern

17,522


12,351


29,873



17,032


9,643


26,675

Total

24,374


21,286


45,660



25,004


17,049


42,053

 

