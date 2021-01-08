M/I Homes : Top Things to Do Outside This Winter in Cincinnati, OH

​The holidays are over and winter in Cincinnati has just begun with no end in sight. Gray skies and freezing temperatures make it easy to want to stay inside, but there are tons of fun things to do in the winter in Cincinnati, Ohio! Whether you're looking for romantic night on the town, a day of family fun, or an activity for your furry friend, the Queen City has it all.

​Check out our list of top things to do outside this winter in Cincinnati that won't make you regret leaving the house.

​Ice skating at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati is something people look forward to each year. It's fun for a date night or family outing, and this year you can enjoy bumper cars on ice! Click here for more information on admission fees and how to book your reservation.

​The annual PNC Festival of Lights has been extended beyond the holidays for the first time ever! Enjoy the beauty of 4 million LED lights, late night treats, a Polar express train ride, and a light show on Swan Lake. It's bound to brighten your mood!

​Imagine an adorable parade of King Penguins waddling past you at the Cincinnati Zoo! Starting January 18th, you can experience the magic of these Penguin Days. Not only will you get to see a colony of penguins strut their stuff up close, but you'll also enjoy discounted admission fees. It's one of the best things to do in Cincinnati with kids!

​

​This ski-resort technically isn't in Cincinnati, but it's just under 40 minutes from the city. Spend the day skiing, snowboarding, tubing, or taking a lesson! No worries if you're a beginner - they have tips for first-time skiers.

​A number of popular bars and restaurants in the Queen City are utilizing their outdoor space this winter with heated patios. The View at Shires' Garden offers a unique rooftop experience with heated igloos and greenhouses. Enjoy food and drinks under the stars with views of the riverfront and stadiums. And these hubs include a Bluetooth speaker! Learn more about booking a reservation.

​

​The Pedal Wagon is one of the best things to do in Cincinnati for groups. They have a number of tours to choose from, but the Polar Bear Express only runs during the winter. Spend time laughing with friends on this winter adventure pedaling from bars and restaurants around the city. You'll also enjoy seasonal specials!

​Learn about the Queen City by booking a Riverside Food Tour. Besides indulging in local food, you'll learn about the history and culture of Cincinnati along the way. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes as most of these tours amount to 2 miles of walking!

​

​From Downtown Cincinnati to Over-The-Rhine, there are so many parks to explore.

​Smale Riverfront Park is truly one of a kind, located in the heart of downtown near bars and restaurants at The Banks. This unique park offers lawn space for events, fountains, walkways, playgrounds, swings overlooking the Riverfront, and more.

​

​Washington Park is located in Over-The-Rhine and hosts numerous events during the year. It also has the only dog park in this area!

​Pyramid Hill can be found outside of the Downtown Cincinnati hub in Cleves, Ohio. This park is over 300 acres and features more than 80 outdoor sculptures amongst rolling hills, meadows, lakes, and hiking trails.

​As you can see, there are so many fun things to do in the winter in Cincinnati, Ohio! So turn off Netflix and start exploring this beautiful city we call home.

Author Laura Kornaker Author As the Internet Sales Manager in Cincinnati, Laura's goal is to make your new home investment a smooth and easy process. With her 15+ years' experience in the new home building business, she'll help you navigate through the best scenarios and opportunities. Laura has lived in Cincinnati for over 20 years and knows all of the best schools, shopping, restaurants, and recreation. She'll help you find the perfect location and home. She'll even get you started on financing! Whether you are relocating or local, moving up or downsizing, Laura is the expert to get started with!

