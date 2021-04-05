Log in
M/I Homes : 3 Resources to Become an Expert on Selling New Home Construction

04/05/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
​We get it: there's a lot to know when it comes to helping your clients find their perfect new home. Rather than sift through results on Google for hours, bookmark this page for all the new home real estate resources you need.

The Best Tools for REALTORS®/Real Estate Agents for New Home Construction

​Before you schedule an appointment at an M/I Homes community with your clients, get acquainted with the various resources available to you in the new home selling process.

1. M/I Homes Agent Info

​Did you know that M/I Homes has special information for real estate agents? We value our agent partnerships and seek to provide the information you need to confidently recommend M/I Homes as your clients' homebuilder.

​Keep these helpful pages bookmarked for quick reference:

2. New Home Source

As you know to be true, selling new construction is different than selling a resale home, such as choosing the home design options, financing a new home, understanding the timeframe for the build process, and more.

New Home Source provides valuable insights for real estate professionals selling new home construction, so dig into their agent articles as well-you'll have pages filled with great notes in no time!

3. Get in Touch With Our New Home Consultants

Forming a professional relationship with our onsite New Home Consultants will prove valuable to your business for a few reasons:

  • Most are licensed real estate agents
  • They can discuss current incentive opportunities, rates with M/I Financial, community availability, and more
  • They can set up appointments for your clients based on what they are specifically looking for, making the most of both your and your clients' time

You don't have to navigate the new construction waters on your own! M/I Homes welcomes any opportunity to aid in the new home search for both real estate professionals and their clients. Let us Welcome you to Better today.

﻿
Author Savannah Paver

Author

A passionate writer with 5 years of marketing experience, Savannah is dedicated to hunting for just the right stories to help customers find the information for which they are searching during their home buying process. She also loves being a homeowner, particularly when it comes to home decor (aka adding to her houseplant obsession). In her free time, she enjoys hiking with her husband, playing with her two dogs, and finding new local coffee shops.

All news about M/I HOMES, INC.
