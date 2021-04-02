Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  M/I Homes, Inc.    MHO

M/I HOMES, INC.

(MHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M/I Homes : Here's What a “Dusty Boots” Tour Looks Like

04/02/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​If you haven't been out to visit an M/I Homes community yet, and you're wondering if you should, here's a sneak peek into what you'll be able to see on a new home tour.

From the moment you walk into our sales office, through the build of your new home, all the way to your closing, our team is dedicated to providing you with the ultimate M/I experience. So, come and join us on our dusty boots tour!

​We will be getting our boots dusty for you and hope you enjoy a new home video tour better explaining the new home building process with M/I Homes!

Learn About M/I Homes From Your New Home Consultant

​Whether you made an appointment or stumbled upon one of our many communities, you will always be greeted by one of our amazing New Home Consultants in our model sales center.

​Here is where you take your first step to building your dream home! You will be able to ask the experts everything there is to know about the community, walk through model homes, and learn more about the M/I Difference.

​Each New Home Consultant is equipped with the knowledge and understanding to find the perfect home that fits your desires which includes:

  1. The Ultimate Floorplan
  2. An Ideal Homesite
  3. Many Structural Options
  4. The Initial Deposit
  5. The Purchase Agreement
Your Home Is in Good Hands With Our Expert Construction Managers

​After meeting your New Home Consultant and securing your financing, you are introduced to your Construction Manager.

​Your Construction Manager will be there every step of the way to ensure your home build is on schedule and in the upmost care.

​Our Construction Managers are here to walk you every step of the way, including:

  1. An initial meeting to review your selections and discuss the building process.
  2. Site preparation, permitting, pouring the foundation, mechanicals, and roofing.
  3. A Pre-Drywall Conference walkthrough to look over the plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems.
  4. Overview of each construction procedure, including weekly updates on the progress of your home.
  5. A final new home tour called a New Home Orientation to review all exterior and interior finishes, giving tips and tricks about new home maintenance and care.

​If you're not able to visit your home as frequently as desired when the build process begins, don't worry! We take weekly photos and can send new home video tours of your home directly to your email.

Welcome Home

​After closing on your new home, our Customer Care Manager will be there for any warranty questions or concerns. We even go the extra mile in providing our industry leading Transferable Structural Warranty!

​Once you've completed your build process, on-site or virtually, it is time to move into your M/I dream home. So, pack up and call the movers because your new home awaits!

​Ready to come out to a new home tour and see M/I Homes' construction in action for yourself? We can schedule model home tours and a new home virtual tour today-contact us here!

﻿
Author Caitlyn Munn

Author

As an Internet Sales Manager for M/I Homes in Sarasota, Florida, Caitlyn has the knowledge on finding you the best home that fits your needs. As a born and raised Sarasota Native, she is here to recommend all the top spots in area. When she is not helping homeowners find their dream home, she is exploring new places with her soon-to-be husband, relaxing with her friends on the beach, or spending time with her two younger siblings.

Older Recommended Stories

Create a Charming Front Porch Space

Charlotte

Why the Open Concept in Modern Home Design?

Home Design

Disclaimer

M/I Homes Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about M/I HOMES, INC.
02:12pM/I HOMES  : Here's What a “Dusty Boots” Tour Looks Like
PU
03/31M/I HOMES  : Create a Charming Front Porch Space
PU
03/29M/I HOMES  : Why the Open Concept in Modern Home Design?
PU
03/26M/I HOMES  : What Home Means to Our Customer Care Department
PU
03/22M/I HOMES  : Why Westfield, Indiana Is a Wonderful Place To Raise a Family
PU
03/19QUIZ : What Home Will be at the End of Your Rainbow?
PU
03/17M/I HOMES  : Overhaul Your Closet
PU
03/11HAPPY HOMEOWNERS : Our Design Studio Experience
PU
03/09M/I HOMES  : Midwest Home Maintenance for Unpredictable Spring Weather
PU
03/05M/I HOMES  : How Long Does It Take to Build a Home in Texas?
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 469 M - -
Net income 2021 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 780 M 1 780 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 515
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart M/I HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
M/I Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M/I HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 56,00 $
Last Close Price 61,14 $
Spread / Highest target -8,41%
Spread / Average Target -8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert H. Schottenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Creek Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Friedrich K. M. Böhm Lead Independent Director
Norman L. Traeger Independent Director
William H. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M/I HOMES, INC.38.04%1 780
LENNAR CORPORATION35.68%31 544
NVR, INC.17.29%17 591
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.22.22%4 260
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION10.99%3 537
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.23.07%2 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ