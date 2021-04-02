M/I Homes : Here's What a “Dusty Boots” Tour Looks Like

​If you haven't been out to visit an M/I Homes community yet, and you're wondering if you should, here's a sneak peek into what you'll be able to see on a new home tour.

From the moment you walk into our sales office, through the build of your new home, all the way to your closing, our team is dedicated to providing you with the ultimate M/I experience. So, come and join us on our dusty boots tour!

​

​We will be getting our boots dusty for you and hope you enjoy a new home video tour better explaining the new home building process with M/I Homes!

​

​Whether you made an appointment or stumbled upon one of our many communities, you will always be greeted by one of our amazing New Home Consultants in our model sales center.

​Here is where you take your first step to building your dream home! You will be able to ask the experts everything there is to know about the community, walk through model homes, and learn more about the M/I Difference.

​

​Each New Home Consultant is equipped with the knowledge and understanding to find the perfect home that fits your desires which includes:

The Ultimate Floorplan An Ideal Homesite Many Structural Options The Initial Deposit The Purchase Agreement

​After meeting your New Home Consultant and securing your financing, you are introduced to your Construction Manager.

​Your Construction Manager will be there every step of the way to ensure your home build is on schedule and in the upmost care.

​

​Our Construction Managers are here to walk you every step of the way, including:

An initial meeting to review your selections and discuss the building process. Site preparation, permitting, pouring the foundation, mechanicals, and roofing. A Pre-Drywall Conference walkthrough to look over the plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems. Overview of each construction procedure, including weekly updates on the progress of your home. A final new home tour called a New Home Orientation to review all exterior and interior finishes, giving tips and tricks about new home maintenance and care.

​If you're not able to visit your home as frequently as desired when the build process begins, don't worry! We take weekly photos and can send new home video tours of your home directly to your email.

​After closing on your new home, our Customer Care Manager will be there for any warranty questions or concerns. We even go the extra mile in providing our industry leading Transferable Structural Warranty!

​Once you've completed your build process, on-site or virtually, it is time to move into your M/I dream home. So, pack up and call the movers because your new home awaits!

​

​Ready to come out to a new home tour and see M/I Homes' construction in action for yourself? We can schedule model home tours and a new home virtual tour today-contact us here!

Author Caitlyn Munn Author As an Internet Sales Manager for M/I Homes in Sarasota, Florida, Caitlyn has the knowledge on finding you the best home that fits your needs. As a born and raised Sarasota Native, she is here to recommend all the top spots in area. When she is not helping homeowners find their dream home, she is exploring new places with her soon-to-be husband, relaxing with her friends on the beach, or spending time with her two younger siblings.

