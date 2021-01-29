Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  M/I Homes, Inc.    MHO

M/I HOMES, INC.

(MHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Water Heater Maintenance: Because Being Able to Take a Hot Shower Is Good

01/29/2021 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​Homeownership is the dream for so many people, but home maintenance-while important-not so much.

​The journey of buying your home is exciting, but what happens once you close? Do you know how to keep your home looking, working, and feeling its best?

​That's where we come in! We're here to show you how to keep it in tip-top condition.

​Let's talk about your water heater, because being able to take a hot shower is good. Very good.

​Did you know that the average lifespan of a water heater is 8-12 years? Your water heater is used daily, and it's easy to become so accustomed to all its uses (think showering, washing dishes, etc.).

​We've put together two easy best practices to ensure your water heater is preforming without properly, ensuring that your bubble bath time goes uninterrupted and stays as relaxing as you deserve after a long day!

Flushing Your Water Heater

​Hard water is found throughout many areas of the country and can cause a build-up of calcium in the base of your water heater. This not only affects your skin, but can also affect the lifespan of your appliances. The calcium can collect to form larger rock type formations which then have the potential to create blockages. In order to help reduce this calcium build up, it is recommended to flush your water heater once a year.

How to Flush Out Your Water Heater:
  1. Turn off the water heater
  2. Turn off the cold water valve (this keeps more water from entering the tank)
  3. Allow 1-2 hours for the water to cool inside the tank
  4. Locate the drain valve on the bottom and attach a garden hose
  5. Place the end of the hose into another drain that will not overflow or fall onto your driveway to drain down to the street drain
  6. Turn a few faucets on inside the home to the hot position (this helps keep a vacuum from forming inside the pipes)
  7. Turn on the drain valve by using a screwdriver to release the tank water slowly
  8. Once the water has finished draining, turn off the drain valve, remove the hose, turn on the cold water valve, and finally, turn the hot water heater back on.
  9. Leave the faucets running until they return to normal flow. Allow at least 30 minutes for the tank to refill and hot water to flow.
Relief Valve Test - Release the Pressure

​Along with flushing out your water heater annually, the safety mechanism of the pressure relief valve also needs to be tested at least once a year. Testing this valve helps to prevent scalding.

How to Test the Pressure Relief Valve:
  1. Locate the test lever (typically found on the top of the water heater)
  2. Raise and lower the test lever a few times (this should lift the brass stem)
  3. You should see hot water running out of the drainpipe at this time

​If there is little to no water that flows after testing it may be time to replace the valve.

​These two simple maintenance routines can help prolong the overall life of your water heater and keep your showers hot and your family happy.

​As a reminder, the M/I Homes warranty is more than just a simple promise on the way we build your home: it's a commitment to you and your new home long after you've closed. Our warranty is supported by an incredible team of experts dedicated to providing the best customer care and easy-to-follow maintenance tips.

​How is your home maintenance journey going? We would love to hear from you!

﻿
Author Kimberly Young

Author

As the Internet Sales Manager in Tampa, Kimberly is here to assist in whatever questions you have about your home. As a team member of our Tampa team for over eight years, she covers all of our communities and can help address a variety of questions you may have about our home building process, as well as home maintenance, home design, and what to do in the area. Outside of #ISMworklife, Kimberly enjoys spending time with her family (#MomLife), enjoying the sunny Florida beaches (#BeachBum) and shopping all things Amazon (#TwoDayShipping).

Older Recommended Stories

Top Questions About Our Smart Series Homes

Home Buying

How to Choose Your Kitchen Backsplash

Charlotte

Disclaimer

M/I Homes Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about M/I HOMES, INC.
02:24pWATER HEATER MAINTENANCE : Because Being Able to Take a Hot Shower Is Good
PU
01/26M/I HOMES : Top Questions About Our Smart Series Homes
PU
01/21M/I HOMES : Why You Should Move to Conroe, Texas if You Are Right-Sizing
PU
01/20M/I HOMES : How to Create a Harmonious Working Environment in Your New Home
PU
01/15M/I HOMES, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Webcast
PR
01/14M/I HOMES : What's Your Exterior Home Style?
PU
01/12M/I HOMES : Kick Off the New Year with These 6 Facts About Buying a New Home
PU
01/08M/I HOMES : Top Things to Do Outside This Winter in Cincinnati, OH
PU
01/04HAPPY HOMEOWNERS : The Gottesman Story
PU
2020M/I HOMES : What Are the Steps to Build a Home?
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 102 M - -
Net income 2020 231 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 449 M 1 449 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 401
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart M/I HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
M/I Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M/I HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 53,00 $
Last Close Price 50,41 $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert H. Schottenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip G. Creek Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Friedrich K. M. Böhm Lead Independent Director
Norman L. Traeger Independent Director
J. Thomas Mason Secretary, Director, Chief Legal Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M/I HOMES, INC.13.82%1 449
LENNAR CORPORATION11.56%25 744
NVR, INC.11.16%16 697
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.10.58%3 460
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION3.86%3 235
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.19.65%2 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ