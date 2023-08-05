M.K. Proteins Ltd is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing vegetable refined oils. The Company refines rice bran, sunflower, cotton seed, soya bean, palm, and canola oil at its manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana. The Company is a manufacturing and trading organization having its production/refining plant of edible oils. It produces rice bran oil, sunflower oil, and other with a protein content, with controlled fibre free from oil residue, ash and sand and silica. Its manufacturing process involves refining crude oil to obtain refined rice bran oil, canola oil, soya bean oil, sunflower oil and rice bran bleached oil. It also imports crude oils, processes them and sells the finished product. It also trades in both edible and non-edible oils. It has a refining capacity of about 250 tons per day.

Sector Food Processing