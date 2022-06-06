Log in
    522241   INE227C01017

M M FORGINGS LIMITED

(522241)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
910.85 INR    0.00%
04:22aM M FORGINGS : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/06M M FORGINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/25M M Forgings Limited Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on or Before 23 June 2022
CI
M M Forgings : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
www.mmforgings.com

M M FORGINGS LIMITED

SVK TOWERS, A 24/25, THIRU VI KA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, GUINDY, CHENNAI- 32 Phone: 91-44-71601000E-Mail: corporate@mmforgings.com CIN L51102TN1946PLC001473

Date : 03 June 2022

The Deputy General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Corporate Relationship Department.

'Exchange Plaza', Bandra - Kurla

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

Complex,

Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers,

Bandra ( E), Mumbai - 400 051

First Floor, New Trading Wing, Dalal

Street, MUMBAI -400 001

Dear Sir,

Sub.: Audio Recording of Analyst/ Investor.

  1. Please find below the link of audio recording of the Analyst/ Investor call held on 03 June 2022.
    Link: https://www.mmforgings.com/uploads/Institutional_meet/MMForging.mp3
  2. We request you to take on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For M M FORGINGS LIMITED

J.SUMATHI

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

MM Forgings Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 004 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 1 145 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 21 989 M 283 M 283 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 968
Free-Float 41,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 910,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vidyashankar Krishnan Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
R. Venkatakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
Narayanaswami Srinivasan Non-Executive Chairman
Krishnakumar Raman President-Operations
J. Sumathi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M M FORGINGS LIMITED26.04%283
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-9.22%21 732
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.53%17 720
JSW STEEL LIMITED-14.25%17 419
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.83%15 391
TERNIUM S.A.0.46%8 583