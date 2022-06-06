M M Forgings : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

www.mmforgings.com
M M FORGINGS LIMITED
SVK TOWERS, A 24/25, THIRU VI KA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, GUINDY, CHENNAI- 32 Phone: 91-44-71601000E-Mail: corporate@mmforgings.com CIN L51102TN1946PLC001473
Date : 03 June 2022
|
The Deputy General Manager
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
|
Corporate Relationship Department.
|
'Exchange Plaza', Bandra - Kurla
|
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,
|
Complex,
|
Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers,
|
Bandra ( E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
First Floor, New Trading Wing, Dalal
|
|
Street, MUMBAI -400 001
|
|
Dear Sir,
|
|
Sub.: Audio Recording of Analyst/ Investor.
|
-
Please find below the link of audio recording of the Analyst/ Investor call held on 03 June 2022.
Link: https://www.mmforgings.com/uploads/Institutional_meet/MMForging.mp3
-
We request you to take on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For M M FORGINGS LIMITED
J.SUMATHI
COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
MM Forgings Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.