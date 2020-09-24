M R M : François Matray appointed Chief Executive Officer of MRM

Press release

Appointment

François Matray appointed Chief Executive Officer of

MRM

MRM Jacques Blanchard, current Chief Executive Officer, will remain a director of MRM



Paris, 24 September 2020: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate investment company specialising in retail property, today announces the appointment of François Matray as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment, which will be effective as of 1 October 2020, follows Jacques Blanchard's decision to retire. After joining MRM and becoming a member of the Board of directors when MRM was established as a real estate investment company in 2007, Jacques Blanchard has held the role of Chief Executive Officer since 2009. He will remain a director of the company.

The members of the Board of directors have unanimously praised the work done by Jacques Blanchard, from the implementation of MRM's strategy to the refocusing of its business on retail property, having successfully carried out the recapitalisation operation in 2013 that resulted notably in the arrival of SCOR as majority shareholder.

François de Varenne, Chairman of MRM's Board of directors, comments: "We are pleased to welcome François Matray and to be able to capitalise on his know-howand experience. With MRM coming to the end of the investment plan initiated in 2016, these strengths constitute valuable advantages to prepare for the next stages of the company's life and to adapt it further to changes in the retail sector. I would also like to praise the work done by Jacques Blanchard, thanks to whom the company can now rely on a portfolio of modernised assets with renewed momentum, as well as a solid financial position. I am delighted that the Board of directors will be able to continue to benefit from his in-depthknowledge of the company and his retail property expertise."

…/…

1/2