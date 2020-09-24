M R M : François Matray appointed Chief Executive Officer of MRM

Press release

Appointment

François Matray appointed Chief Executive Officer of MRM Jacques Blanchard, current Chief Executive Officer, will remain a director of MRM



Paris, 24 September 2020: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate investment company specialising in retail property, today announces the appointment of François Matray as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment, which will be effective as of 1 October 2020, follows Jacques Blanchard’s decision to retire. After joining MRM and becoming a member of the Board of directors when MRM was established as a real estate investment company in 2007, Jacques Blanchard has held the role of Chief Executive Officer since 2009. He will remain a director of the company.

The members of the Board of directors have unanimously praised the work done by Jacques Blanchard, from the implementation of MRM’s strategy to the refocusing of its business on retail property, having successfully carried out the recapitalisation operation in 2013 that resulted notably in the arrival of SCOR as majority shareholder.

François de Varenne, Chairman of MRM’s Board of directors, comments: “We are pleased to welcome François Matray and to be able to capitalise on his know-how and experience. With MRM coming to the end of the investment plan initiated in 2016, these strengths constitute valuable advantages to prepare for the next stages of the company’s life and to adapt it further to changes in the retail sector. I would also like to praise the work done by Jacques Blanchard, thanks to whom the company can now rely on a portfolio of modernised assets with renewed momentum, as well as a solid financial position. I am delighted that the Board of directors will be able to continue to benefit from his in-depth knowledge of the company and his retail property expertise.”

François Matray biographical information



François Matray, a real estate investment specialist, becomes Chief Executive Officer of MRM on 1 October 2020.







He has previously been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SOCRI REIM since 2018. François joined the family-owned group specialising in retail property and city centre development in 2014 as Asset Management Director and then Chief Financial Officer.







He began his career in 2004 at Axa IM Real Assets, where he initially held various positions within the finance department. In 2007, he took up responsibility for managing real estate investment funds across pan-European activities before being appointed Fund Manager in 2011, in charge of an investment fund specialising in shopping centres in France and a listed company in Spain. In 2013, he became Asset Manager in charge of a portfolio of shopping centres and office properties.







François Matray, age 39, is a graduate of EDHEC Business School (specialising in Finance) and ESSEC Business School (Master’s in Real Estate Management).





About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00



relation_finances@mrminvest.com Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr





Website: www.mrminvest.com

Attachment